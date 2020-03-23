Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast Till 2027

“The Europe smart home appliances market valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to generate US$ 12.94 Bn by 2027.” Smart home appliances present a great opportunity to reduce energy usage in residential buildings/households. Smart homes equipped with smart appliances are an integral part of smart grid development in any country. The demand for Europe smart home appliances market is expected to be driven by rising need for energy saving, increasing security concerns, and initiatives taken by government. Security concern is another factor fueling the growth of Europe smart home appliances market. However, standardization and Interoperability issues may hinder the Europe smart home appliances growth to certain extent.

Favorable strategies driving the growth of smart home appliances in Europe

The European commission strategies such as Digital agenda, Digital Single Market for the growth of digital economy aim at giving better access of digital goods and services to consumers across Europe. These policies are driving the growth of digital economy in Europe which includes smart homes and smart home appliances. Efforts are being taken by Europe for ICT standardization which is an essential aspect to facilitate interoperability within the Digital Single Market. This will further push the development and deployment of advanced technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, cloud services, data driven services, smart transport, smart energy and smart home systems in Europe.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003510/

Company Profiles

AB Electrolux

Amazon.com, Inc.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

Product Insights

The Europe smart home appliances market by type was led by energy & lighting. Smart home appliances offer a great alternative to increase energy efficiency by monitoring energy usage of various smart appliances like smart light bulbs & lighting systems, smart thermostats, smart boiler and others. The smart appliances communicate with each other and also with energy control systems like smart meters to anticipate the energy peaks and lows. This interaction between smart devices and energy systems helps in observing and analyzing the energy usage pattern and with use of technologies like artificial intelligence the energy consumption can be optimized.

End-user Insights

The Europe smart home appliances market is segmented based on commercial and residential. Commercial buildings can also implement smart home technology for several benefits including, reduction of waste. Also, other commercial buildings may use data gathered and with information, they can improve control make decisions that impact the productivity as well as efficiency of their people, systems, as well as, work environments. Hospitality is one the major end-user of smart home appliances in the commercial segment of Europe smart home appliances market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003510/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe smart home appliances market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.