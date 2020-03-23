Europe Specialty Hospitals Market Expected to Reach US$ 157.4 Bn By 2027 – Encompass Health , Kindred Healthcare, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System, Belhoul, Advanced, HCA Management, TH Medica, Universal Health Services

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, Mar 23,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Europe Specialty Hospitals Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The Europe Specialty hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 157.4 Bn in 2027 from US$ 120.9 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018-2027. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as growing burden of chronic diseases, increasing ageing population in the Europe region. Whereas, problems associated with specialty hospitals and ban on private specialty hospitals in the European region is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Multi-specialty hospitals are hospitals offering more than two special treatments in their hospitals whereas, super specialty hospitals offer newer and newer sub specialties for a specific disorder. The physicians in multispecialty hospitals possess degrees as MD medicine, MD dermatology, MS surgery and so on whereas, in super specialty the doctors are super specialists and have degrees like DM neurology, McH urology, DM gastroenterology, McH neurosurgery as in super specialists who have education higher than a MD/MS.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009543

Multi-specialty hospitals are single doorway to the patients’ health care needs. They offer wide range of treatment from new born to old aged population. These hospitals primarily focus on prevention, disease management and appropriate clinical interventions.

Both multi-specialty and super specialty hospitals provide and promote quality care in health & wellness at an affordable cost to the society. However, super specialty hospitals exist only in some countries and do not exist in other parts of the world. Thus, with growing healthcare needs and rising preference for specialized treatment, the super specialty and multi-specialty hospitals hold several opportunities to grow during the forecast period.

France is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Specialty Hospitals across the Europe region through the forecast period. The number of the private hospitals has increased in France, however, the cost of the private hospitals is high hence the government has initiated a number of reforms in the past 20 years so as to control NHI expense and improve efficiency and quality. Owing to these factor the market for the specialty hospitals is likely to increase its growth in the coming future.

Exhibit: Rest Of Europe Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)

EUROPE SPECIALTY HOSPITALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Cancer Hospitals

– Cardiac Hospitals

– Rehabilitation Hospitals

– ENT Hospitals

– Neurological Hospitals

– Orthopedic Hospitals

– Others

By Country

o France

o Germany

o U.K

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009543

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.