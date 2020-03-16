Europe Vertical Farming Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Market Definition

The vertical farming is performed in indoor conditions where vertically stacked trays are used to grow plants with the help of artificial lighting. This is being utilized for manufacturing various crop such as latus, cabbage and other leafy vegetables effectively. Vertical farming is considered to be the more sustainable and revolutionary method of agriculture than traditional agriculture and greenhouse farming. It requires very less water and saves considerable soil and space. This farming method is useful in challenging environments such as cities, mountainside towns and deserts.

Market Segmentation

Europe vertical farming market is segmented into six notable segments that are growth mechanism, structure, type, application, crop type and component.

• On the basis of growth mechanism, the market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics

• On the basis of structure, the market is segmented into building-based and shipping container

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor

• On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plants

• On the basis of component, the market is segmented into lighting, hydroponics components, climate control and sensors

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in Europe vertical farming market are:

• AeroFarms

• Gills N Claws Pte Ltd

• Illumitex Inc.

• MOFLO aeroponics

• Sky Greens

• SPREAD Co., Ltd.

• Triton Foodworks

• ZipGrow Inc.

• Urban Crop Solutions

• AmHydro

• EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

• Agrinamics.

• CropOne

• PLENTY UNLIMITED INC

• OSRAM GmbH

• Valoya

• Signify Holding

• HELIOSPECTRA AB

• Altius Farms

• CubicFarm Systems Inc.

• Agrilution

• Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

• Bowery Farming, Inc

• Infarm

Europe vertical farming market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

By Growth Mechanism (Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics), Structure (Building-Based, Shipping Container), Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Crop Type (Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plants), Component (Lighting, Hydroponic Component, Climate Control, Sensors), Country (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Europe vertical farming market are:

• Growing expansion of the production plant in order to fulfil the demand

• Stringent government regulation regarding minimizing carbon footprint from the environment

• Growing replacement of traditional HVAC with new innovated vertical farming

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.3 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.4 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.5 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.6 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.7 APPLICATION GRID

2.8 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.9 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR ORGANIC FOOD

3.1.2 LIMITED LAND AVAILABILITY FOR TRADITIONAL AGRICULTURE

3.1.3 RISING CONCERN REGARDING POLLUTION FREE ENVIRONMENT

3.1.4 GROWING ADOPTION OF ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES FOR FOOD PRODUCTION

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 HIGH INITIAL INVESTMENTS IN VERTICAL FARMING

3.2.2 LIMITED VARIETY OF CROPS RESULTS IN ECONOMICAL FEASIBILITY

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 INCREASING UTILIZATION OF IOT SENSORS IN CROP PRODUCTION

3.3.2 GROWING PRODUCTION OF BIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS

3.4 CHALLENGE

3.4.1 COMPLEXITY OF HORTICULTURE LIGHTING

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY GROWTH MECHANISM

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 HYDROPHONICS

6.3 AEROPONICS

6.4 AQUAPONICS

7 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY STRUCTURE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 SHIPPING CONTAINER

7.3 BUILDLING BASED

8 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY TYPE

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 BIOPESTICIDES

8.2.1 MICROBIALS

8.2.2 PHEROMONES

8.2.3 PLANT EXTRACTS

8.3 BIOFERTILIZERS

8.3.1 NITROGEN FIXING

8.3.2 PHOSPHATE-SOLUBILZING

8.3.3 POTASH-MOBILIZING

8.4 BIOSTIMULANTS

8.4.1 DRY

8.4.2 LIQUID

9 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 LEAFY GREEN

9.3 POLLINATED PLANTS

9.4 NUTRACEUTICAL PLANT

10 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10.1 OVERVIEW

10.2 INDOOR

10.3 OUTDOOR

11 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

11.1 OVERVIEW

11.2 LIGHTING

11.2.1 GROW LIGHT

11.2.2 GROW BALLAST

11.2.3 GROW REFLECTORS

11.3 HYDROPHONIC COMPONENT

11.3.1 PUMP AND IRRIGATION

11.3.2 WATER FILTERATION

11.3.3 METERS AND SOLUTIONS

11.3.4 OTHERS

11.4 CLIMATE CONTROL

11.4.1 VENTILATION FANS

11.4.2 AIR PURIFICATION/CONTROL

11.5 SENSORS

11.5.1 CO2 SENSORS

11.5.2 TEMPERATURE SENSORS

11.5.3 NUTRIENT SENSORS

11.5.4 CROP SENSORS

11.5.5 PH SENSORS

11.5.6 OTHERS

12 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

12.1 EUROPE

12.1.1 GERMANY

12.1.2 U.K

12.1.3 FRANCE

12.1.4 SPAIN

12.1.5 ITALY

12.1.6 NETHERLANDS

12.1.7 SWITZERLAND

12.1.8 RUSSIA

12.1.9 TURKEY

12.1.10 BELGIUM

12.1.11 REST OF EUROPE

13 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

13.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

14 SWOT & DBMR ANALYSIS

15 COMPANY PROFILE

15.1 SIGNIFY HOLDING

15.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

15.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.2 SKY GREENS

15.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.2.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.2.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.3 AEROFARMS

15.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.3.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.3.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.4 OSRAM GMBH

15.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.5 BOWERY FARMING, INC.

15.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.5.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.5.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.6 AGRILUTION

15.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.6.1 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.6.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.7 AGRINAMICS

15.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.8 ALTIUS FARMS

15.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.8.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.8.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.9 AMHYDRO

15.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.9.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.10 CROPONE

15.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.11 CUBICFARM SYSTEMS INC.

15.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.11.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.11.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.12 EVERLIGHT

15.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.13 GREEN SENSE FARMS HOLDINGS, INC.

15.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.14 GILLS N CLAWS PTE LTD

15.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.14.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.14.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.15 HELIOSPECTRA AB

15.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.15.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.16 INFARM

15.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.16.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.16.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.17 ILLUMITEX INC.

15.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.17.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.17.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.18 MOFLO AEROPONICS

15.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.18.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.18.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.19 PLENTY UNLIMITED INC

15.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.19.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.19.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.20 SPREAD CO., LTD.

15.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.20.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.20.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.21 TRITON FOODWORKS

15.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.21.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.21.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.22 URBAN CROP SOLUTIONS

15.22.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.22.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.22.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.23 VALOYA

15.23.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.23.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.23.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.24 ZIPGROW INC.

15.24.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.24.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.24.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

16 QUESTIONNAIRE

17 CONCLUSION

18 REFERENCES

19 RELATED REPORTS

