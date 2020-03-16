Europe Vertical Farming Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026
Market Definition
The vertical farming is performed in indoor conditions where vertically stacked trays are used to grow plants with the help of artificial lighting. This is being utilized for manufacturing various crop such as latus, cabbage and other leafy vegetables effectively. Vertical farming is considered to be the more sustainable and revolutionary method of agriculture than traditional agriculture and greenhouse farming. It requires very less water and saves considerable soil and space. This farming method is useful in challenging environments such as cities, mountainside towns and deserts.
Market Segmentation
Europe vertical farming market is segmented into six notable segments that are growth mechanism, structure, type, application, crop type and component.
• On the basis of growth mechanism, the market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics
• On the basis of structure, the market is segmented into building-based and shipping container
• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers
• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor
• On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plants
• On the basis of component, the market is segmented into lighting, hydroponics components, climate control and sensors
Market Players
Some of the major players operating in Europe vertical farming market are:
• AeroFarms
• Gills N Claws Pte Ltd
• Illumitex Inc.
• MOFLO aeroponics
• Sky Greens
• SPREAD Co., Ltd.
• Triton Foodworks
• ZipGrow Inc.
• Urban Crop Solutions
• AmHydro
• EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
• Agrinamics.
• CropOne
• PLENTY UNLIMITED INC
• OSRAM GmbH
• Valoya
• Signify Holding
• HELIOSPECTRA AB
• Altius Farms
• CubicFarm Systems Inc.
• Agrilution
• Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.
• Bowery Farming, Inc
• Infarm
Europe vertical farming market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Europe vertical farming market are:
• Growing expansion of the production plant in order to fulfil the demand
• Stringent government regulation regarding minimizing carbon footprint from the environment
• Growing replacement of traditional HVAC with new innovated vertical farming
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 MARKETS COVERED
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1 MARKETS COVERED
2.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.3 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL
2.4 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.5 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID
2.6 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX
2.7 APPLICATION GRID
2.8 SECONDARY SOURCES
2.9 ASSUMPTIONS
3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR ORGANIC FOOD
3.1.2 LIMITED LAND AVAILABILITY FOR TRADITIONAL AGRICULTURE
3.1.3 RISING CONCERN REGARDING POLLUTION FREE ENVIRONMENT
3.1.4 GROWING ADOPTION OF ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES FOR FOOD PRODUCTION
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.2.1 HIGH INITIAL INVESTMENTS IN VERTICAL FARMING
3.2.2 LIMITED VARIETY OF CROPS RESULTS IN ECONOMICAL FEASIBILITY
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.3.1 INCREASING UTILIZATION OF IOT SENSORS IN CROP PRODUCTION
3.3.2 GROWING PRODUCTION OF BIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS
3.4 CHALLENGE
3.4.1 COMPLEXITY OF HORTICULTURE LIGHTING
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY GROWTH MECHANISM
6.1 OVERVIEW
6.2 HYDROPHONICS
6.3 AEROPONICS
6.4 AQUAPONICS
7 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY STRUCTURE
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.2 SHIPPING CONTAINER
7.3 BUILDLING BASED
8 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY TYPE
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 BIOPESTICIDES
8.2.1 MICROBIALS
8.2.2 PHEROMONES
8.2.3 PLANT EXTRACTS
8.3 BIOFERTILIZERS
8.3.1 NITROGEN FIXING
8.3.2 PHOSPHATE-SOLUBILZING
8.3.3 POTASH-MOBILIZING
8.4 BIOSTIMULANTS
8.4.1 DRY
8.4.2 LIQUID
9 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY CROP TYPE
9.1 OVERVIEW
9.2 LEAFY GREEN
9.3 POLLINATED PLANTS
9.4 NUTRACEUTICAL PLANT
10 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
10.1 OVERVIEW
10.2 INDOOR
10.3 OUTDOOR
11 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY COMPONENT
11.1 OVERVIEW
11.2 LIGHTING
11.2.1 GROW LIGHT
11.2.2 GROW BALLAST
11.2.3 GROW REFLECTORS
11.3 HYDROPHONIC COMPONENT
11.3.1 PUMP AND IRRIGATION
11.3.2 WATER FILTERATION
11.3.3 METERS AND SOLUTIONS
11.3.4 OTHERS
11.4 CLIMATE CONTROL
11.4.1 VENTILATION FANS
11.4.2 AIR PURIFICATION/CONTROL
11.5 SENSORS
11.5.1 CO2 SENSORS
11.5.2 TEMPERATURE SENSORS
11.5.3 NUTRIENT SENSORS
11.5.4 CROP SENSORS
11.5.5 PH SENSORS
11.5.6 OTHERS
12 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
12.1 EUROPE
12.1.1 GERMANY
12.1.2 U.K
12.1.3 FRANCE
12.1.4 SPAIN
12.1.5 ITALY
12.1.6 NETHERLANDS
12.1.7 SWITZERLAND
12.1.8 RUSSIA
12.1.9 TURKEY
12.1.10 BELGIUM
12.1.11 REST OF EUROPE
13 EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
13.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE
14 SWOT & DBMR ANALYSIS
15 COMPANY PROFILE
15.1 SIGNIFY HOLDING
15.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
15.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
15.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.2 SKY GREENS
15.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.2.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
15.2.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.3 AEROFARMS
15.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.3.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
15.3.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.4 OSRAM GMBH
15.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
15.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.5 BOWERY FARMING, INC.
15.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.5.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.5.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.6 AGRILUTION
15.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.6.1 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.6.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.7 AGRINAMICS
15.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.8 ALTIUS FARMS
15.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.8.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.8.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.9 AMHYDRO
15.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.9.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.10 CROPONE
15.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.11 CUBICFARM SYSTEMS INC.
15.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.11.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.11.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.12 EVERLIGHT
15.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.13 GREEN SENSE FARMS HOLDINGS, INC.
15.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.14 GILLS N CLAWS PTE LTD
15.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.14.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.14.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.15 HELIOSPECTRA AB
15.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.15.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.16 INFARM
15.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.16.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.16.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.17 ILLUMITEX INC.
15.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.17.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.17.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.18 MOFLO AEROPONICS
15.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.18.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.18.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.19 PLENTY UNLIMITED INC
15.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.19.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.19.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.20 SPREAD CO., LTD.
15.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.20.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.20.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.21 TRITON FOODWORKS
15.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.21.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.21.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.22 URBAN CROP SOLUTIONS
15.22.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.22.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.22.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.23 VALOYA
15.23.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.23.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.23.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.24 ZIPGROW INC.
15.24.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.24.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.24.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
16 QUESTIONNAIRE
17 CONCLUSION
18 REFERENCES
19 RELATED REPORTS
