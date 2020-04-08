European Aviation Security Market- Future Scope, Demands And Projected Market Growth Till 2022

Following ISIS terror attacks in Brussels and Istanbul airports, one cannot underestimate the importance of an effective European airport security environment and its effect on the aviation security market. Attacks, which were made possible by the airport security loopholes, will need to be addressed and new modes of operations will need to be adopted.

European airport security markets are going through major shifts. Markets once dominated by the U.S. are now moving to Europe and other regions’ airports.

New and maturing airport security services and technologies such as automated border control kiosks, cargo screening, cybersecurity, airport perimeter security systems and advanced ICT technologies, create new market niches and fresh business opportunities.

The European aviation security market is forecasted to make a robust comeback, generating a 2016-2022 CAGR of 8.8%.

According to the aviation security market report, the market growth is boosted by the

following drivers:

The terror attacks at Brussels and Istanbul airports.

The European air passenger traffic growth.

Public demand for enhanced airport security.

Advancements in airport security technology and infrastructure.

The need to streamline airport security processes using new Technologies (e.g., Automated Border Control, ICT) to reduce passengers’ waiting time.

Replacement and upgrades of outdated airport security systems.

Growing aftersales revenues.

This Aviation Security Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe – 2017-2022 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the airport security industry. It has been explicitly customized for aviation security industry and decision-makers to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 587-page report include:

What will the European aviation security market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main aviation security technology trends?

Where and what are the aviation security market opportunities?

What are the aviation security market drivers and inhibitors?

What are the challenges to the aviation security market?

The report presents:

A. Market data is analyzed via 2 independent key perspectives

with a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” (each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 2 orthogonal viewpoints):

18 national markets:

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

3 Revenue source markets:

Products sales

Aftersales revenues (maintenance & upgrades)

Other revenues (consulting, planning, training, contracted services and government funded R&D)

B. Detailed market analysis:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2015-2022 market

C. Technologies: Baggage & Cargo X-ray Scanners, Security-Related ICT & Cybersecurity, Whole Body Scanners (AIT), Explosive Detection Systems (EDS), Security-Related Baggage Handling Systems (BHS), Explosives Trace Detectors (ETD), Metal Detectors, Liquid Explosives Detectors, Shoe Scanners, Workforce & Visitors ID Documents Screening, Automated Border Control (ABC), CCTV & Ground Radar Surveillance, C2/C4ISR Systems, Airport Perimeter Security, Counter-MANPAD, Multi-modal Security Systems and other Modalities.

D. Aviation security market demand side, including airports passenger security screening statistics at airports. All major airports are presented for each country, including details on the number of screened passengers and screened items for 2016 and 2020.

E. Updated extensive data (including companies’ profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, aviation security products, and contact info.) of the leading counter terror and public safety vendors:

3M, 3i-MIND, 3VR, 3xLOGIC, ABB, Accenture, ACTi Corporation, ADT Security Services, AeroVironment Inc., Agent Video Intelligence, Airbus Defence and Space, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group), ALPHAOPEN, American Science & Engineering Inc., Anixter, Aralia Systems, AT&T Inc., Augusta Systems, Austal, Avigilon Corporation, Aware, Axis, AxxonSoft, Ayonix, BAE Systems, BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd, BioLink Solutions, Boeing, Bollinger Shipyards, Inc, Bosch Security Systems, Bruker Corporation, BT, Camero, Cassidian, CelPlan, China Security & Surveillance, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citilog, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Computer Network Limited (CNL), Computer Sciences Corporation, CrossMatch, Diebold, DRS Technologies Inc., DVTel, Elbit Systems Ltd., Elsag Datamat, Emerson Electric, Ericsson, ESRI, FaceFirst, Finmeccanica SpA, Firetide, Fulcrum Biometrics LLC, G4S, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Getac Technology Corporation, Hanwha Techwin, Harris Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM, IndigoVision, Intel Security, IntuVision Inc, iOmniscient, IPConfigure, IPS Intelligent Video Analytics, Iris ID Systems, Inc., IriTech Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., ISS, L-3 Security & Detection Systems, Leidos, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MACROSCOP, MDS, Mer group, Milestone Systems A/S, Mirasys, Motorola Solutions, Inc., National Instruments, NEC Corporation, NICE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., ObjectVideo, Panasonic Corporation, Pelco, Pivot3, Proximex, QinetiQ Limited, Rapiscan Systems, Inc., Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Safran S.A., Salient Sciences, Schneider Electric, SeeTec, Siemens, Smart China (Holdings) Limited, Smiths Detection Inc., Sony Corp., Speech Technology Center, Suprema Inc., Synectics Plc, Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd, Texas Instruments, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Total Recall, Unisys Corporation, Verint, Vialogy LLC, Vigilant Technology, Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

The Aviation Security Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe – 2017-2022 report presents in 587 pages, 30 tables and 64 figures, analysis of current situation in this market. This report, granulated into18 national and 3 revenue source submarkets, provides for each submarket 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

