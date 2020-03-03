EV On-Board Chargers Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025
The global EV On-Board Chargers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this EV On-Board Chargers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the EV On-Board Chargers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the EV On-Board Chargers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the EV On-Board Chargers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BYD
Nichicon
Tesla
Infineon
Panasonic
Delphi
LG
Lear
Dilong Technology
Kongsberg
Kenergy
Wanma
IES
Anghua
Lester
Tonhe Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lower than 3.0 kilowatts
3.0 – 3.7 kilowatts
Higher than 3.7 kilowatts
Segment by Application
BEVs
PHEVs
Each market player encompassed in the EV On-Board Chargers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the EV On-Board Chargers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
