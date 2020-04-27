Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size, Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors and Forecast to 2026| Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics

Research report on global Exoskeleton Robotic System market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The Major Key Players Focus in this Report are: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Panasonic, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G, US Bionics

The report offers highly detailed competitive analysis of the Global Exoskeleton Robotic System industry, where the business and industry growth of leading companies are thoroughly evaluated on the basis of production, product portfolio, recent developments, technology, geographical footprint, and various other factors. The authors of the report have also provided information on future changes in the competitive landscape and the expected nature of competition in the global Exoskeleton Robotic System industry. This will help players to prepare themselves well for any unforeseen situations in the industry competition and give a tough competition to other players in the global Exoskeleton Robotic System industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Top Key Players Covered:

Market Segments By Type Covered:

Lower, Upper, Full Body

Market Segments By Application Covered:

Healthcare, Defense, Industrial

Regions Covered in the Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Highlights of the Report

– Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2020-2025

– Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

– Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market

– Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market

– Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

– Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Exoskeleton Robotic System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Lower

1.3.3 Upper

1.3.4 Full Body

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Healthcare

1.4.3 Defense

1.4.4 Industrial

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Exoskeleton Robotic System Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Exoskeleton Robotic System Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Exoskeleton Robotic System Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Exoskeleton Robotic System as of 2019)

3.4 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Exoskeleton Robotic System Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Exoskeleton Robotic System Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Exoskeleton Robotic System Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Exoskeleton Robotic System Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cyberdyne

8.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cyberdyne Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.1.5 Cyberdyne SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cyberdyne Recent Developments

8.2 Hocoma

8.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hocoma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Hocoma Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.2.5 Hocoma SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Hocoma Recent Developments

8.3 ReWalk Robotics

8.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.3.5 ReWalk Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 ReWalk Robotics Recent Developments

8.4 Ekso Bionics

8.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ekso Bionics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.4.5 Ekso Bionics SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments

8.5 LockHeed Martin

8.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

8.5.2 LockHeed Martin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.5.5 LockHeed Martin SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 LockHeed Martin Recent Developments

8.6 Parker Hannifin

8.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

8.6.2 Parker Hannifin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.6.5 Parker Hannifin SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

8.7 Interactive Motion Technologies

8.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Developments

8.8 Panasonic

8.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Panasonic Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.8.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.9 Myomo

8.9.1 Myomo Corporation Information

8.9.2 Myomo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Myomo Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.9.5 Myomo SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Myomo Recent Developments

8.10 B-TEMIA Inc.

8.10.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Corporation Information

8.10.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Developments

8.11 Alter G

8.11.1 Alter G Corporation Information

8.11.2 Alter G Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Alter G Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.11.5 Alter G SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Alter G Recent Developments

8.12 US Bionics

8.12.1 US Bionics Corporation Information

8.12.2 US Bionics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 US Bionics Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Products and Services

8.12.5 US Bionics SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 US Bionics Recent Developments

9 Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Exoskeleton Robotic System Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Exoskeleton Robotic System Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Robotic System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Channels

11.2.2 Exoskeleton Robotic System Distributors

11.3 Exoskeleton Robotic System Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

