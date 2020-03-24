Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2028

The global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization Reservoir Imaging Reservoir Monitoring Subsurface Evaluation Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement

Reservoir Simulation Black Oil Simulator Compositional Simulator Thermal Compositional Simulator

Drilling Well Planning Trajectory Design Survey Database Drilling Engineering Casing Design Cement Design Hydraulics Mud Design BHA Design & Analysis Well Barrier AFE Drilling Operations Drilling Optimization Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring Wellsite Reporting Data Aggregation Drilling Automation Drilling Data Management Well Control Production Production Engineering Flow Assurance Engineering Production Analytics Production Operations Production Data Management Systems (PDMS) Digital Oilfield



The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



