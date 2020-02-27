Explore Artificial Tears Market Report 2020-2026 Manufacturers, End Users, Growth, Market Share And Revenue Analysis

The report titled, “Global Artificial Tears Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Artificial Tears market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Artificial Tears market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Artificial Tears market, which may bode well for the global Artificial Tears market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Artificial Tears market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Artificial Tears market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing incidence of dry eye syndrome (DES) is one of the major factors driving the artificial tears market. Dry eye syndrome is triggered due to prolonged exposure to digital displays, poor eyelid, regular air travels, malnutrition, dry weather spells, chronic conjunctivitis, scars of eye injury, poor diet, and severe climatic changes. The economic condition of consumers in developing countries is also propelling this market; the low per capita income in developing countries compared to developed countries will result in increased utilization of low-priced artificial tear products.

The increasing use of preservative-free artificial tears, an increasing demand for advanced products for post-surgery care for dry eyes, technological advances, an increasing number of individuals wearing contact lens, and the surging number of mobile and smartphone users are some other factors driving the growth of global artificial tears market.

However, the growth of the artificial tears market is impeded due to certain factors. The excessive use of artificial tears can have side effects such as redness in the eyes, vision changes, irritation, and eye pain. Nevertheless, the use of advanced eye care products has addressed these issues to some extent.

Global Artificial Tears Market: Regional Outlook

The global artificial tears market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to display attractive growth opportunities due to an increasing aging population and rising incidence of DES patients in the region.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report presents the vendor landscape of the global artificial tears market with a detailed competitive profile of major companies operating in this market. These are Allergan Inc., Advanced Vision Research Inc., AbbottMedical Optics Inc., Novartis International AG, Santen Pharmaceuticals, McNEIL-PPC, Bausch & Lomb, and Alcon Inc.

