Facial Makeup Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2026

Global facial makeup market is expected to rise register a substantial CAGR of 5.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles of individuals focusing on enhancement of their visual appeal.

Global Facial Makeup Market, By Type (Face Powder, Concealer, Foundation, Blush, Contouring & Highlighting, Bronzer, Primer, Palette), Source (Natural, Chemical, Organic, Halal), Sales Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Health & Beauty Retail Stores), Pricing (Economic, Premium), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition : Global Facial Makeup Market

Facial makeup can be defined as the beauty products that are applied on an individual’s face for the enhancement of their physical appearance and aesthetic appeal resulting in boosting of their confidence. With the rising levels of concerns related to the appeal of the individuals, this market is expected to witness growth in the individuals. Facial makeup consists of a number of products such as powder, concealer, foundation, blush, contours & highlighters, bronzer, primer, palette and various other products.

Top Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

LVMH

L’Oréal

Coty

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

New Avon

Revlon Inc.

CHANEL

Giorgio Armani

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Henkel

L Brands

Natura

Clarins Group

Market Drivers:

Growth in disposable income of the individuals is enabling them to spend on expensive beauty products that enhance their aesthetic appeal and beauty. This factor is expected to drive the market growth

Consciousness regarding the physical beauty of the individuals is expected to majorly drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with the continuous and over use of beauty products is expected to restrain the market growth

Strict regulations regarding the approval and usage of materials in makeup products is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Clarins announced the inauguration of its standalone store opening in Mumbai. With this inauguration, the company hopes to reach an even larger population base, supplying their products to the vast market share of the region.

In May 2018, Revlon announced the launch of its new product line with around 40 color shades made for complementing the different skin tone of individuals. “Flesh” is expected to be launched commercially in June.

Market Segmentations:

Global Facial Makeup Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Source

Sales Channel

Pricing

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Face Powder

Concealer

Foundation

Blush

Contouring & Highlighting

Bronzer

Primer

Palette

By Source

Natural

Chemical

Organic

Halal

By Sales Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Health & Beauty Retail Stores

By Pricing

Economic

Premium

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Facial Makeup Market

Global facial makeup market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facial makeup market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

