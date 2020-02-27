Facial Recognition Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The report titled, “Global Facial Recognition Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Facial Recognition market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Facial Recognition market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Facial Recognition market, which may bode well for the global Facial Recognition market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Facial Recognition market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Facial Recognition market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

growth dynamics of the market and its key segments. The report also includes vast projections related to the growth prospects of the market on global and regional fronts over the period between 2017 and 2025. The report includes a detailed analysis of the notable factors expected to have a significant influence on the market’s growth prospects, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, regulatory scenario, and state of competition.

The report also includes a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global facial recognition market, wherein detailed profiles of some of the key vendors in the market and recent developments, in terms of aspects such as technology, product, and M&A activities are analyzed. Companies are profiled with the help of a detailed SWOT analysis and details regarding aspects such as product portfolio, finances, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Global Facial Recognition Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key drivers of this market include increase in surveillance market and enormous spending on biometric technologies by government agencies, which is the leading end-use segment contributing to the revenue of the market. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are issues regarding interoperability with existing security systems, delay in execution due to apprehension and bureaucracy about privacy intrusion.

Global Facial Recognition Market: Segmentation

The facial recognition market could be segmented on the basis of technology and solutions into 2D, thermal, emotion, 3D, forensic, and mobile facial recognition technologies. In addition the market has been segmented on the basis of software types, including which includes face recognition algorithm, database, modeling, middleware, restructuring, and analytics software.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Airborne Biometrics, Animetrics Inc., Afix Technologies Inc., Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems, Fujitsu, ZK Software, and 3m Cogent.

