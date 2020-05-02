Facial Tracking Solutions Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2027 | Herta Security, FacePhi, Sightcorp, Innovatrics, Techno Brain, Cognitec Systems,IDEMIA

Facial tracking solutions market is expected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 14.55% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on facial tracking solutions market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Increasing demand for cloud based facial recognition technology is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growth in surveillance industry, security reasons, technological advancement in facial tracking solutions, increasing demand from government & defense sector, and rising adoption from consumer electronics will further accelerate the facial tracking solution in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Rising interoperability concerns, dearth of awareness & increasing technical issues and threats associate with data & privacy issues will hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the facial tracking solutions market report are Herta Security, FacePhi, Sightcorp., Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co., Ltd., FaceFirst, Animetrics, Inc., id3 Technologies, Innovatrics, Neurotechnology, Techno Brain, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, IDEMIA, Daon, Ayonix Corporation, Aware, Inc., NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Panasonic Security Solutions, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Landscape and Facial Tracking Solutions Market Share Analysis

Facial tracking solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to facial tracking solutions market.

Conducts Overall Facial Tracking Solutions Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Facial Tracking Solutions Market By Components (Software Tools, Services), Application Area (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking and Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Other Application Areas), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Government and Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Competitive Analysis: Facial Tracking Solutions Market

Facial Tracking Solutions Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Facial Tracking Solutions Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Facial Tracking Solutions Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

