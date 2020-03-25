Facility Management (FM) Services Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2025
Evaluation of the Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market
The presented study maps the growth trajectory of the global Facility Management (FM) Services market by thoroughly assessing the various factors that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Facility Management (FM) Services market. According to the report published by Facility Management (FM) Services Market Research, the Facility Management (FM) Services market is poised to attain a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
A complete evaluation of the trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players operating in the Facility Management (FM) Services market is provided in the report. Further, an overview and introduction of the Facility Management (FM) Services market is included to ensure that the readers have a seamless experience while going through the contents of the report.
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook assessment provides an in-depth understanding related to the business proceeding of top-tier market players in the global Facility Management (FM) Services market. The product portfolio, sales strategy, marketing & promotional strategy, and sales footprint of each market player is scrutinized thoroughly in the report. Some of the leading players evaluated in the report include:
The report segments the global Facility Management (FM) Services market on the basis of region, product type, and end use.
The major players in global market include
Compass Group
Cushman & Wakefield
Macro
Aramark
CB Richard Ellis
ISS
Sodexo
Apleona HSG
Cofely Besix
GDI
OCS Group
KnightFM
Continuum Services
Jones Lang LaSalle
Camelot Facility Solutions
Veranova Properties
Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
Global Facility Management and Construction
NG&G Facility Services
Updater Services
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Facility Management (FM) Services for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, the Facility Management (FM) Services market is primarily split into
Soft Services
Hard Services
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
The market scenario in each region along with a comprehensive assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are forecasted to impact the market growth in these regions is included in the report.
The market study offers accurate and in-depth analysis of the various end uses of the Facility Management (FM) Services along with a yearly comparison of the market share and revenue growth of each end use.
