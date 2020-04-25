Facility Management System Market 2019: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Facility Management System Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Facility Management System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Facility Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

Facility management (or facilities management or FM) is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations that it serves.

In 2018, the global Facility Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Archibus

Trimble

CA Technologies

Accruent

Planon

FM:Systems

Ioffice

Maintenance Connection

MCS Solutions

Jadetrack

Metricstream

Facilities Management Express

Emaint

Hippo Cmms

Apleona

FSI

Indus Systems

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Archidata

Officespace

Facilityone Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

