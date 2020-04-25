Facility Management System Market 2019: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025
The ‘Global Facility Management System Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Facility Management System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Facility management (or facilities management or FM) is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations that it serves.
In 2018, the global Facility Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Archibus
Trimble
CA Technologies
Accruent
Planon
FM:Systems
Ioffice
Maintenance Connection
MCS Solutions
Jadetrack
Metricstream
Facilities Management Express
Emaint
Hippo Cmms
Apleona
FSI
Indus Systems
Autodesk
Nemetschek
Archidata
Officespace
Facilityone Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Facility Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Facility Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
