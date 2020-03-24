Failure Analysis Equipment to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW), and estimated in terms of revenue (USD Billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on equipments which includes Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Focused Ion Beam Systems (FIB) and Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems.

Furthermore, the report has also been segmented on the basis of end-use which includes Semiconductors Manufacturing, Fiber Optics, Bio medical and life sciences, Metallurgy, Nanotechnology and nanomaterials and Polymers. Moreover, the report segments the market based on technology which includes Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Broad Ion Milling (BIM), Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS), Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX), Reactive ion etching (RIE) and Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD Billion).

For better understanding of the failure analysis equipment market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Moreover, a detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises of a market attractiveness analysis, where the equipment are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of failure analysis equipment. Major market participants profiled in this report include FEI Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Europe GmbH, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH and JEOL, Ltd. among others.

Failure analysis equipment Market: By equipment

Scanning electron microscope (SEM)

Transmission electron microscope (TEM)

Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)

Dual – Beam (FIB/SEM) systems

Failure analysis equipment Market: By technology

Focused ion beam (FIB)

Broad ion milling (BIM)

Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

Reactive ion etching (RIE)

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Failure analysis equipment Market: By end-use

Semiconductors manufacturing

Fiber optics

Bio-medical and life sciences

Metallurgy

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials

Polymers

