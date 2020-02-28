False Eyelashes Market Value Strategic Analysis | Key Players MAKE-UP ART COSMETICS., Ulta Beauty, Inc., ardelllashes.com, KISS Products Inc., L’Oréal Paris; ESQIDO

This False Eyelashes market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The False Eyelashes report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global false eyelashes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for customized beauty products and rising self- consciousness among population is the factor for the market growth.

Global False Eyelashes Market By Type (Strip Lashes, Individual Flare Lashes, Single Individual Lashes), Raw Material (Synthetic Hair, Human Hair, Animal Hair & Fur, Other), Production Process (Machine Made, Handmade), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global False Eyelashes Market

False eyelashes known as temporary lashes is an eye makeup product used to transform personal appearance. It became the popular choice among women as they are used to enhance the thickness, length, and curliness of the eyelashes. They are available in different size, colour to cater the needs of women. The most important application is the availability of lashes with magmatic strip and permanent variants are designed to worn while sleeping or even showering.

Top Key Players:

MAKE-UP ART COSMETICS.,

Ulta Beauty, Inc.,

ardelllashes.com,

KISS Products Inc.,

L’Oréal Paris;

ESQIDO,

Blink Lash Store,

Qingdao Radiance Beauty Products Co.,Ltd,

Bio Takara.,

GIANNI LASHES,

Acelashes,

Lemer Lashes,

Royal Korindah,

Emma Lashes,

XIZI LASHES,

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.,

HOUSE OF LASHES,

Anr Lashes,

Dior Lashes,

WELL LASHE,

among others.

Market Drivers

Increased demand for luxury eye makeup will enhance the growth of the market

Easy availability of raw material can be another factor that will boost the market growth

Increasing demand from young population will increase the demand in the market

Increasing awareness through social media platform and celebrity endorsement can uplift the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Rapid changes in the fashion trends can hamper the growth of the market

Increasing demand of the permanent natural eye lash extension can be another factor that inhibits the growth of the market

Limited use and not ever lasting product restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of their new false eye lashes which are specially designed to make the eyelashes look natural, and bold. This pack contains free glue inside featuring high durability and can be used minimum of 10 times. The product is completely vegan, cruelty free and dermatologically tested

In August 2019, Huda Beauty and a fashion editor” Kahlana Barfield Brown” collaborated together to launch their eyelash which is made of synthetic fibre. This new product provides natural look to the lashes and its double – stacked, and crisscross design makes it more elegant and versatile that lasts for long time

Market Segmentations:

Global False Eyelashes Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Raw Material

Production Process

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Strip Lashes

Individual Flare Lashes

Single Individual Lashes

By Raw Material

Synthetic Hair

Human Hair

Animal Hair & Fur

Other

By Production Process

Machine Made

Handmade

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Store

Others

Non store- Based

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global False Eyelashes Market

Global False Eyelashes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of False Eyelashes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

