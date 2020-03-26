Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing Market to Exhibit Significant Increase in Demand in the Coming Years

A Fentanyl oral fluid testing refers to use of oral fluids such as saliva to test the subject for drug intake, particularly opioid analgesics. There has been an epidemic of opioid abuse particularly in the U.S. resulting in overdose deaths, addiction, and illicit drug use.

The opioid epidemic has resulted in increased demand for testing and monitoring of patients to ensure compliance and detect drug abuse, especially for pain management practitioners.

Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising consumption of opioid analgesics and the resultant growing drug dependence and risks resulting in opioid overdose-related is driving a large market. In 2014, the opioids drug market accounted for around 81% share of the global market for prescribed pain management drugs. The attractive reimbursements for post-operative care are grooming a large demand for opioids in the U.S.

Supportive insurance policies for chemotherapy cycles and post-operative care are other drivers expected to fuel the consumption of opioid drugs and concomitantly Fentanyl oral fluid testing. The rising number of patients suffering from terminally ill diseases, such as cancer, severe cough resulting from lung infection is expected to boost the demand for Fentanyl oral fluid testing.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2013, there were 239 million surgeries conducted across the globe, out of which 69 million were conducted in the U.S. From all these 239 million surgeries, around 65% of the patients experienced moderate to severe post-operative pain.

According to the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), around 20-30% of opioids prescribed for chronic pain are being misused resulting independence and up to 10% of the total opioid consumers are addicted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had identified prescription drug abuse and overdose as one of the top five health threats in 2014 in the country. Thus many employers have made it mandatory for employees to test for opioids resulting in growth of the Fentanyl oral fluid testing market.

The constraints such as high cost, lack of awareness, and the nascent stage of regulations are hampering the fentanyl oral fluid testing market. The disadvantages of fentanyl oral fluid testing such as short detection window and higher expense than other samples such as urine are also hindering the market.

Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future market equity, the fentanyl oral fluid testing report is segmented based on methodology and end user.

Based on methodology, the global Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing market is segmented into:

Immunoassay

Spectrometry

Chromatography

Based on end users, the global Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Forensic laboratories

Others

Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing Market: Overview

Based on regions, the global Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan.

North America led by the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the global Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing market owing to larger opioid abuse, developed economy, and faster adoption of new technology.

The Europe fentanyl oral fluid testing markets are expected to be led by the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK. Germany has a large devices industry which is a prime driver of the European Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing market. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing market is constrained due to the low awareness and poor economic conditions.

The Middle East and Africa Fentanyl Oral Fluid Testing market are projected to be dominated by the Gulf economies of UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait owing to their large wealth relative to the African nations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the support of the governments to the technology sector. The growing economy of China and India is expected to drive large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global Fentanyl oral fluid testing market are Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Premier Biotech, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd, AlcoPro, Detectachem, NarcoCheck, BTNX, Inc., Smiths Detection Inc. (Smiths Group plc.), ovusmedical, matrixdiagnostics and others.

