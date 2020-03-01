Ferric Chloride Market , 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

In 2029, the Ferric Chloride market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Ferric Chloride market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Ferric Chloride market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In terms of demand Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of ferric chloride followed by Europe North America and Rest of the World. In North America U.S was the largest market for ferric chloride followed by Mexico and Canada. This high demand for ferric chloride stems from the growing demand for industrial and sewage wastewater treatment applications in this region. The demand for ferric chloride is also projected to witness strong growth in European countries such as Germany, France, U.K, Italy etc. on account of strict regulations implied by the EU legislation on wastewater. The demand for ferric chloride is also anticipated to witness strong growth in the Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Indonesia etc. With growing industrial activities in these regions the demand for ferric chloride is also expected to grow on similar lines. The economic conditions of Brazil, Russia and South Africa are on similar track and hence the demand for ferric chloride is also projected to be high in these countries.

Some of the major companies operating in the global ferric chloride market are Kemira, PVS Chemicals Inc., Tessenderlo Group, and BPS Products Pvt. Ltd. among others.

