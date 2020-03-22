Field Service Management Market Business Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis, Top Companies and Forecast to 2024

The ‘Field Service Management Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Field Service Management market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Field Service Management market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Field Service Management market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The competition landscape section in the report includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global field service management market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments with respect to the leading players.

Major players in the field service management market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd., Astea International Inc., Coresystems AG and IFS AB (Industrial and Financial Systems). Other prominent players in the field service management market are Microsoft Corporation, Praxedo, Retriever Communications Pty Ltd. and ServiceMax, Inc.

The Global Field Service Management Market is segmented as below:

Global Field Service Management Market, By Solution

Billing and Invoicing

Inventory Management

Mobile Field Execution

Reporting and Dashboards

Schedule and Dispatch

Tracking and Performance Management

Work Order Management

Global Field Service Management Market, By Service

Consulting

Implementation

Training and Support

Global Field Service Management Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Field Service Management Market, By User Type

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

Global Field Service Management Market, By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Construction and Real Estate

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Field Service Management Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



