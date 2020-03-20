Film Capacitor Market Current Scenario with Future Forecast by 2027 – AVX Corporation, CORNELL DUBILIER ELECTRONICS, Hitachi Chemical, KEMET

The film capacitor is the electrical capacitor that makes use of thin plastic film as a dielectric. These film capacitors are used in diverse industries such as automotive, consumers’ electronics, manufacturing, telecommunication, and others. The film capacitors are comparatively cheap, have equivalent series resistance (ESR) and low self-inductance, and stable over time. The film capacitor is extensively used in diverse sectors due to their higher characteristics.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- AVX Corporation, CORNELL DUBILIER ELECTRONICS, INC., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., KEMET, Ningbo Topo Electronic Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., WIMA GmbH & Co. KG, XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD

The increase in demand for capacitors in consumer electronics product such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops are the major factor driving the growth of the film capacitor market. However, increasing the severity of environmental and manufacturing rules and low pricing margin are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the film capacitor market. Moreover, the rising demand for an electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and the plug-in hybrid vehicle is anticipated to boost the growth of the film capacitor market.

The increase in demand for capacitors in consumer electronics product such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops are the major factor driving the growth of the film capacitor market. However, increasing the severity of environmental and manufacturing rules and low pricing margin are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the film capacitor market. Moreover, the rising demand for an electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and the plug-in hybrid vehicle is anticipated to boost the growth of the film capacitor market.

The global film capacitor market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, industry vertical. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as paper film capacitor, plastic film capacitor. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as electronics, home appliance, communication, others. On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, power and utilities, consumer and electronics, government and defense, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Film Capacitor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Film Capacitor market in these regions.

