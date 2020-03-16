Fingerprint Identification Chip Market Growth Prospects to 2027 By Leading Players Anviz Global, Crossmatch, FINGERPRINT CARDS AB, HID Global Corporation

Fingerprint recognition refers to the automated technique of identifying the identity of an individual based on the comparison of two fingerprints. Fingerprint recognition is one of the most well-known biometrics, and it is one of the most utilized biometric solution for authentication on computerized systems. Different type of fingerprint sensors are used for identification of individual such as, optical, capacitive, ultrasonic, and others

The fingerprint identification chip market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the proliferation of fingerprint sensors in consumer electronics like smartphones, and government support for the adoption of fingerprint sensors. The growing scope for fingerprint sensors in the banking and finance industry is further expected to provide significant growth opportunities for fingerprint identification chip market.

The reports cover key developments in the fingerprint identification chip market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Fingerprint identification Chip market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fingerprint identification Chip in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Fingerprint identification Chip market.

The report also includes the profiles of key fingerprint identification chip companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Anviz Global

Crossmatch

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB

HID Global Corporation

Integrated Biometrics

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Nitgen Co., Ltd.

SecuGen Corporation

Sparkfun Electronics

SUPREMA

The report analyzes factors affecting fingerprint identification chip market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the fingerprint identification chip market in these regions.

