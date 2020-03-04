Fire Damper Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2025
The global Fire Damper market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fire Damper market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Fire Damper market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fire Damper market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fire Damper market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TROX
Ruskin
FLAKT WOODS
Greenheck
Actionair
HALTON
Rf-Technologies
Nailor
Flamgard Calidair
MP3
Aldes
Lorient
KOOLAIR
BSB Engineering Services
Ventilation Systems JSC
Klimaoprema
Lloyd Industries
Celmec
Systemair
Air Management Inc
AMALVA
ALNOR Systems
Tecno-ventil SpA
NCA Manufacturing, Inc
TANGRA
Chongqing Eran
Shandong Zhongda
Jingjiang Nachuan
Suzhou Foundation
Dezhou Changxing
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Mechanical Dampers
Intumescent Dampers
Air Transfer Fire Dampers
Other Types
Segment by Application
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Marine
Other Applications
Each market player encompassed in the Fire Damper market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fire Damper market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
