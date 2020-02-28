Contact Center Outsourcing Market Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Contact Center Outsourcing market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The major drivers of this market include companies which aim to solely focus on core business functions as it saves their costs, hiring, and infrastructure.

Contact center outsourcing is the business practice of contracting out call center services. Call centers handle all kinds of customer services problems, from your credit cards to appliance warranties. Companies outsource either in-house, through a separate division, or to an outside specialist.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4115391

Organizations and businesses found it was more cost-effective to locate their call centers in areas with a lower cost of living. That way, they can pay their workers less. It helps if the area has few natural disasters to interrupt service. They also need a strong telecommunications network. In addition, When a company expands to foreign markets, it must have local call centers. The staff must understand the culture and speak the language. An outsourced call center can handle that problem on an as-needed basis.

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Value (USD Mn), 2018-2026

Market Dynamics

The global Contact Center Outsourcing market growth is primarily driven by growing trend of automation in the industry. For instance, Chatbots are tiny programs that help simulate interactions with customers automatically based on a set of predefined conditions, triggers, and/or events. There are several advantages to using chatbots: They can be proactive or reactive. Their responses are consistent every time.

Advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have made the chatbots much more advance then earlier and are solving business problems by providing better customer services by being available 24*7, also by giving quick solutions to the customers. Moreover, the businesses are adopting is quickly to enhance customer experience and engage a large number of customers cost-effectively. In addition, 25%-30% customer service costs can be reduced by organizations by implementing conversational solutions like virtual agents and chatbots.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type, the global Contact Center Outsourcing market is segmented into Email Support, Chat Support, Voice (Off-shore and On-shore), and Others. In 2018, Voice support segment accounted for the majority revenue in the market. However, chat support segment is expected to witness exponenetial growth over the forecast period. The segment is further expected to increase owing to omnichannel strategies that provide holistic support and AI, enhancing and simplifying the customer engagement. In addition to these, the integration of contact centers with social media platforms helps in better understanding customers and their preferences that will lead to customer satisfaction.

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market , By Service Type, 2018, (% Share)

By End-User Industry, the global Contact Center Outsourcing market is segmented into IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, and Other. In 2018, BFSI sector accounted for the majority share in the market. This is mainly due to capitalization of market opportunities over different geographies and the requirement for cross-selling and up-selling the products. The BFSI sector is gaining advantage by outsourcing the service, as it helps reduce operating cost and maximize customer service so that the companies in this sector can concentrate on their core business.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global Contact Center Outsourcing Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In 2018, Europe region is dominating the contact center outsourcing market with the highest number of call centers, followed by APAC, North America, and other regions. APAC is the having a majority share in outsourcing call center services, owing to the availability of low cost employees compared to other regions. In addition to this, the countries in APAC region have a large majority of people speaking multiple languages, which is an added benefit for call centers in this region.

With the rising economies the greater number of mid and small-sized enterprises are growing which are investing in chatbots as it will enable the companies to engage large number of customers. Also, there is a huge investment made for the development of chatbots in APAC. For instance, Rulai launches ‘low-code’ chatbot development tool and raises $6.5 million.The development team at Rulai, with offices in Beijing and Campbell, Calif., is helmed by the renowned University of California, Santa Cruz, computer science professor Yi Zhang.

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market, by Region, 2018, (% Share)

Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. The major players include Conduent Inc., IBM, HP, Teleperformance SA, CGS Inc., HGS, Datamark, Inc., Infinit Contact, Five9 Inc, VADS, Alorica, Invensis, Transcosmos, Convergys, Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, Atento, and others.

Comapitative Landscape

Why Purchase the Report?

Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.

Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.

Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence

Attractiveness and consumer behavior analysis for every region

Highlights of the competitive landscape

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/contact-center-outsourcing-market-size-share-and-forecast-2019-2026-

Table of Contents

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market– Market Definition and Overview

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market– Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Service Type

Market Snippet by End-User Industry

Market Snippet by Region

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Rising Insurance Coverage for Medical Exoskeletons and Robotic Surgeries

Restraints

Necessity to fulfill Various Standards and Certifications

Impact Analysis

Opportunities

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market– Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market– By Service Type

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Attractiveness Index, By Service Type

Email Support *

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Chat Support

Voice Supoort

Off-shore

On-shore

Others

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market– By End-User Industry

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User Industry

BFSI*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Others

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market– By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Service Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market – Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market – Company Profiles

IBM*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

Conduent Inc.

Teleperformance

CGS Inc.

HGS

Datamark, Inc.

Infinit Contact

Alorica

Convergys

Sykes Enterprises (** List not exhaustive)

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market– Premium Insights

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market– DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4115391

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155