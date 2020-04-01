Fire-rated Building Material Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players

The global Fire-rated Building Material market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fire-rated Building Material market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Fire-rated Building Material market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fire-rated Building Material market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fire-rated Building Material market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Fire-rated Building Material market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fire-rated Building Material market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Hilti Group (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Etex (Belgium)

Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Isolatek International (U.S.)

USG Corporation (U.S.)

Hempel Group (Denmark)

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

Rectorseal (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Sealants & fillers

Mortar

Sheets/Boards

Spray

Preformed device

Putty

Cast-in Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Residential



