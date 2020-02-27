Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 | Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Anhui Huyu

“

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Anhui Huyu, Anhui Risheng, Qingdao Qihang, Shandong Haoyuntong, Jiangsu Anminglu, Zhejiang Honghai, Hunan Xinhai, Hunan Fuli Netting, Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting, Xinnong Netting, Fujian Hongmei ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Fishing nets and aquaculture cages are nets used for fishing and aquaculture. They are devices made from fibers woven in a grid-like structure. Fishing nets and aquaculture cages are usually meshes formed by knotting a relatively thin thread. Modern nets are usually made of artificial polyamides like nylon, although nets of organic polyamides such as wool or silk thread were common until recently and are still used.

The China Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Anhui, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hunan, such as Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Anhui Huyu, Anhui Risheng and Qingdao Qihang. At present, Anhui Jinhai is the China leader, holding 5.06% production market share in 2016.

The China consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages increases from 534.70 K MT in 2012 to 705.40 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.69%. In 2016, the China Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages consumption market is led by Shandong and Shandong is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 14.42% of China consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages.

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages downstream is wide and recently Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Individual Application, and Commercial Application. The Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market is mainly driven by growing demand for Commercial Application. Commercial Application accounts for nearly 71.19% of total downstream consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages in China.

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages can be mainly divided into Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages which Aquaculture Cages captures about 58.45% of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Anhui are the major leaders in the international market of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages.

China market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages is estimated to be 926.87 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market:

Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Anhui Huyu, Anhui Risheng, Qingdao Qihang, Shandong Haoyuntong, Jiangsu Anminglu, Zhejiang Honghai, Hunan Xinhai, Hunan Fuli Netting, Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting, Xinnong Netting, Fujian Hongmei

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fishing Nets

Aquaculture Cages

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Individual Application

Commercial Application

Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market.

