Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Market Dynamics, Historical Data & Future Trends 2017 to 2026

Robust demand for these fabric for application in the production of protective clothing for fire fighters, naval & armed forces, and miners, is a key growth determinant for the market. For example – anti-flash gloves and hoods derived from Kevlar are currently being used by Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), and a flame retardant jute-based fabric has been developed by the IJIRA – Indian Jute Industries Research Association, for use as brattice clothing by coal miners.

Development of Nanotechnology-based Flame Retardant Fibers for Military and Space Exploration Applications

There is a growing requirement of flame retardant materials that have textured surfaces in engineering and industrial applications. Recognizing the need, a group of researchers at Defense Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) have developed a nano-engineered polymer-based fabric particularly for applications in the space industry and armed forces personnel.

This fabric developed by DIAT is highly flame resistant and retardant to hyper-saline solutions, and is also capable of withstanding ultraviolet radiation and low temperatures. This nano-engineered polymer fabric exhibits excellent integrity when exposed to chemical attacks as well as low and high temperature. Apart from space exploration and military applications, this fabric can also be effectively used in other security forces including air force and the navy.

Growing Offshore Oil & Gas Investments to Boost Demand for Flame Resistant & Retardant Fabrics

Post-high uncertainty in oil & gas industry over the past few years, which was influenced by a plethora of factors including the advent of shale oil production, oil cost-cutting measures, and falling oil prices, offshore production has experience a downward trend. However, with stabilizing oil prices the offshore oil & gas exploration industry’s outlook for the future seems promising, with several large projects impending to be deployed such as Bonga Southwest, ACG and Mad Dog Phase 2.

Alarming number of fatalities and injuries have been associated with workers in the oil & gas industries, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Recognizing the concern of these workers, OSHA rolled out an official memo, which compels oilfield companies to provide workers with flame retardant clothing, to the entire oil & gas industry.

This resulted into a dramatic decline in the number of fatalities in the industry with respect to fire to and explosion, according to a comparative analysis carried by Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2016. Increasing oil & gas exploration activities coupled with innate requirement for flame retardant and resistant clothing in the industry will drive the market growth in the near future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

