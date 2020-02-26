Flat Panel Display Market Is Booming Worldwide | Applied Materials, AU Optronics Corporation, Display Corporation

‘Flat Panel Display market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Flat Panel Display industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Applied Materials, AU Optronics Corporation, Display Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Japan Display Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Lenovo, Toshiba, Universal Display Corporation, Tokyo Electron.

Global Flat Panel Display Market to reach USD 1768 million by 2025.

Global Flat Panel Display Market valued approximately USD 1237 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The flat panel display market is developing and growing at a significant pace. The flat panel display which includes the thin and lightweight display that has been a primary consumer preference considering the past decade which includes span of 2005-2015. The utility of flat panel display is most common in the electronic devices such as televisions, desktop monitors, digital cameras, smartphones and laptops. The flat panel displays are superior to the conventional CRTs and these flat panel displays have a competitive edge owing to increasing brightness, growing contrast settings, more pixel support resolution and reduced power consumption. The enhancing consumer electronics market the flat panel display in the present scenario is witnessing significant demand on the global scenario. The flat panel display market is mainly driven by two factors which includes the reduction in the prices of the flat panel display market since the past decade and prospering demand laptops, smartphones and HD televisions on the global scenario. The flat screen monitors which are used in the interior of the modern day vehicles which is in built with HMI technology is also supporting the growth of the flat panel display market. The flat panel display is being adopted mainly in the urban and semi urban region in comparison with the rural areas which results into the concentrated customer base. The rise in the disposable income of individuals both from the developing and developed nations is acting as a key trend in the growth of the flat panel display market.

On the basis of segmentation, flat panel display market is segmented into applications, technology and end users. The LCD segment which is component of Application segment is dominating in the present scenario owing to constantly degradation in the prices of OLED and the rising demand of the shares of the AMOLED segment that will be dominate the market during the forecasted period. Moreover, the reduction in the demand for the personal computers will further result into lowering the demand of LCD monitors that in turn will augment the shares of the AMOLED segment. The consumer electronics segment which is a component of end users is anticipated to dominate the flat panel display market during the forecasted period of 2016-2023. The rising adoption of AMOLEDs considering the smartphones, tablets and LEDs for the televisions will boost the growth of the market in the above segment. Moreover, enhancing demand for the high resolutions and high & rich color quality displays along with the enhancing demand for the Ultra-high definition LCD TVs will also boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period 2016-2023.

The qualitative research report on ‘Flat Panel Display market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Flat Panel Display market:

Key players: Applied Materials, AU Optronics Corporation, Display Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Japan Display Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Lenovo, Toshiba, Universal Display Corporation, Tokyo Electron

Market Segmentation:

By Application (FDP Equipment, LCD, Amoled), by Technology (LTPS, A-SI), by End Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Flat Panel Display Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Flat Panel Display, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Flat Panel Display by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Flat Panel Display Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flat Panel Display sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

