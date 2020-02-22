FLAVORED TEA MARKET | FORECAST 2020-2026 | TOP KEY PLAYERS COVERED – TWINING AND COMPANY LIMITED, TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, KENYA TEA PACKERS (KETEPA) LIMITED

Comprehensive and detailed Flavored Tea market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The market research analysis has been drawn in this industry analysis report with the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. The Flavored Tea market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027.

The Global Flavored Tea Market accounted for USD 14.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Flavored Tea Market, By type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Herbal Tea), By Flavor (Lemon, Peach, Strawberry, Others), By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailer {Grocery Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others} Non-Store Retailer), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Flavored Tea Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the flavored tea market in the next 8 years. A flavored tea is comprised of leaves from the tea plant camellia sinensis, which adds flavor to it of one kind or another. There are numerous varieties of flavored teas available in the market; few of them are orange black teas, almonds, various other fruits, even candy cane. Various developments have taken place in the field of flavored tea market. For instance, In June 2015, Arteasan launched two new flavors Oolong Tea with Pineapple & Ginger. In April 2015, Ketepa recently launched new products to its family the new flavored tea are jasmine, mango, strawberry, orange, earl grey and mint. In March 2017 IOT EN, a green tea beverage company launched new ice-steeped cold brew RTD tea. In September 2017, Vivid’s Match Green Tea flavors launched three flavors to its portfolio. In 2018, the Coca-Cola Company brought its fast-growing FUZE tea to Europe.

Top Key Players:

Twining and Company Limited,

Tata Global Beverages,

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY,

Kenya Tea Packers (KETEPA) Limited,

Unilever,

Tea Forté Inc.,

DavidsTea,

Kusmi Tea,

Argo Tea,

Wild Flavors

Specialty Ingredients

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased awareness related to health benefits of herbal and green tea

Increased campaigns by key players to promote RTD tea

Increased disposable income leading to change in lifestyle

High cost of products

Customize report of “Global Flavored Tea Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Flavored Tea Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Flavor

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

Based on type, the global flavored tea market is segmented into black tea, green tea, oolong tea and herbal tea.

On the basis of flavor, the global flavored tea market is segmented into lemon, peach, strawberry, orange, almonds, candy cane and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global flavored tea market is segmented into store based retailer, non-store retailer. The store based retailer is sub segmented into grocery retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, others.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Flavored Tea Market

The global flavored tea market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

