Flexible Packaging Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2019-2026

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players in ASEAN flexible packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH and AR Packaging Group.

By Product Type

Pouches Stand-up Pouches Vacuum Pouches Retort Pouches

Bags Gusseted Bags Wicketed Bags

Films and Rollstocks

Others

By Layer Type

Mono Layer

Multi-Layer Two Layers Three Layers Five Layers Seven Layers Others



By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP) Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) Copolymer Polypropylene (COPP) Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)

Nylon

Polystyrene

Others

By End use

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Sports Goods

Others

By Region

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Myanmar

What valuable insights does the report provide?

The market study includes a thorough assessment of the various trends influencing the regional markets

An in-depth study of the current and projected opportunities for market players active in the global “Flexible Packaging ” market.

Assessment of top-tier market players and their position in the current market landscape

Growth prospects of the various market segments

Product-wise adoption analysis in terms of value, share, and volume

Important doubts addressed in the report:

What are the factors that are expected to define the roadmap of the global “Flexible Packaging ” market over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to draw the attention of the stakeholders in the upcoming years?

Why are the sales of product 1 outpacing that of product 2?

What is the primary area of focus among market players to gain a competitive edge?

What does the future hold in store for the global “Flexible Packaging ” market?

