Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth
The global Flexible Plastic Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flexible Plastic Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flexible Plastic Packaging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Flexible Plastic Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flexible Plastic Packaging market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AMCOR LIMITED
CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBH
SEALED AIR CORPORATION
BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
HUHTAMAKI OYJ
COVERIS HOLDINGS S.A.
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
BERRY PLASTICS GROUP, INC.
MONDI GROUP
REYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
CLONDALKIN GROUP HOLDINGS BV
NOVOLEX – CARLYLE GROUP
BISCHOF + KLEIN SE & CO. KG
BRITISH POLYTHENE INDUSTRIES PLC (RPC BPI GROUP)
PROAMPAC
BRITTON GROUP LIMITED
GASCOGNE FLEXIBLE
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
SWISS PAC
PRINTPACK, INC.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Stand-Up Pouches
Flat Pouches
Gusseted Bags
Wicketed Bags
Wraps
Segment by Application
Plastic Films
Paper
Aluminum Foil
Bioplastics
