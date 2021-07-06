Flip Flops Market Production, Demand and Top Key Players 2020 – Havaianas; SKECHERS USA, Inc.; Crocs Retail, LLC; DECKERS BRANDS; FatFace; others

Flip Flops Market: Inclusive Insight

The Flip Flops Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Flip Flops market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Havaianas; SKECHERS USA, Inc.; Crocs Retail, LLC; DECKERS BRANDS; FatFace; adidas AG; C&J Clark International Limited; BasicNet S.p.A.; Nike, Inc.; River Light V, L.P.; Ipanema, Allbirds, Inc.; Relaxo Footwears Limited; Grendene USA; kate spade; MONSOON; TRESTLES IP HOLDINGS, LLC; Roxy, Inc. among others.

Global flip flops market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of the product for more than just special outdoor uses such as for beaches or surfing; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Focus of consumers on adoption of comfortable, functional and aesthetically pleasing footwear will propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand from millennial population regarding easy to purchase products that can be worn throughout the year also fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the environment and significant rise in the volume of waste generated from obsolete flip flops is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of harmful products utilized in the production of these products that are non-disposable; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Flip Flops Market

By Material

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Rubber

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) & Rubber

Others

By End User

Female Adult Children

Male Adult Children



By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Stores Local Markets



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Allbirds, Inc. announced the availability of “Sugar Zeffers” flip flops produced from sugar cane instead of petrochemicals that are set to meet the consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly product range. These footwear will be available for USD 35 per pair and are characterized as being developed with the help of carbon-negative green EVA foam as their core material of production which is a first of its kind

In June 2018, Bearpaw’s parent organization announced that they had acquired “Flip Flop Shops” from Cherokee Global Brands. The shops deal in providing trendy and fashionable range of footwear and are situated in fifty-nine locations throughout the world. This acquisition will help Flip Flop Shops in attaining their expansion plans as the expertise of Bearpaw is expected to help them

