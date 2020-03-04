Fog Computing Market Key Vendors, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segment and Forecast till 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global fog computing market is anticipated to reach USD 934 million by 2026. Fog computing helps in enhancing the efficiency as well as data computing competencies for cloud computing. The major use of fog computing is to enhance efficiency however, the use of fog computing can also be done for security and compliance reasons. Fog computing is used in several applications including, smart city, smart buildings, smart grid, vehicle networks and software- defined networks.

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The software market is growing at a highest CAGR and has accounted for the largest share attributed to low cost, increasing functionality, as well as advancements in features & designs. Furthermore, the constantly decreasing costs of sensors, storage devices, and semiconductor devices is one of the factor which is fueling the market growth of hardware in fog computing. Another factor responsible for the market growth of fog computing is the developments in network technology resulting in reduction of OPEX across business organizations.

Currently, the market for fog computing is dominated by North America with countries including, US and Canada taking initiatives to promote the adoption of IoT in the region. Also, Europe is the second largest market after North America, which is also experiencing growth in the adopting of fog computing and IoT. However, APAC is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period attributed to the increasing awareness of fog computing in these regions.

Major companies profiled in the report include Cradlepoint, Inc., PrismTech, FogHorn Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Crosser Technologies, Nebbiolo Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu, Arm Holding Plc., and ADLINK Technology Inc.

Key Findings from the study suggest North America is expected to command the market over the forecast years. APAC is presumed to be the fastest growing market, with highest CAGRover the forecast period. The fog computing market is presumed to develop at a CAGR of over 62.6% from 2018 to 2026. The fog computing technology is used in applications such as building & automation, smart energy, transportation & logistics, smart manufacturing, connected health, and others. Among the application segment, smart manufacturing is expected to hold the largest share. This is due to the several number of sensors required for varied functions in manufacturing facilities, that generates enormous amount data. Fog computing helps manufacturing companies to reduce operating cost by making use of real-time data to take efficient decisions.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research Goal & Scope

1.2. Research Assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary Data Sources

1.3.2. Secondary Data Sources

1.4. Key Take-Aways

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Fog Computing Market Insights

3.1. Fog Computing – Industry Snapshot

3.2. Fog Computing Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Fog Computing – Market Forces

3.2.1.1. Fog Computing Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.2. Fog Computing Market Restraint/Challenges Analysis

3.2.1.3. Fog Computing Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.2. Industry Analysis – Porter’s Five Force

3.2.2.1. Bargaining Power Of Supplier

3.2.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyer

3.2.2.3. Threat Of Substitute

3.2.2.4. Threat Of New Entrant

3.2.2.5. Degree Of Competition

3.2.3. Fog Computing Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.2.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.2.5. Fog Computing Industry Trends

3.2.6. Competitive Analysis

4. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Hardware

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Routers/Gateways

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Switches

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Controllers

4.4.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Sensors

4.5.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Software

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Fog Computing Platforms

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Custom Application Software

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Service

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Professional Service

6.2.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Training Service

6.3.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Smart Homes/Smart Cities

7.2.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.3. Smart Energy

7.3.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.4. Smart Manufacturing

7.4.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.5. Connected Healthcare

7.5.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.6. Smart Transport

7.6.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Global Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8. Fog Computing Market Size And Forecast By Regions

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.5. U.S.

8.2.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.6. Canada

8.2.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.2.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.2.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.5. Germany

8.3.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.6. UK

8.3.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.3.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.3.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.5. China

8.4.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.6. Japan

8.4.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.4.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.4.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.5. Brazil

8.5.5.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.5.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.5.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.6. Mexico

8.5.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.5.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.5.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Fog Computing Market By Hardware (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.6.2. Fog Computing Market By Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

8.6.3. Fog Computing Market By Service (USD Million), 2017-2026

8.6.4. Fog Computing Market By Application (USD Million), 2017-2026

9. Company Profiles

9.1. ADLINK Technology, Inc

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Arm Holdings plc

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Cradlepoint, Inc.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Crosser Technologies

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. FogHorn Systems

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Fujitsu Ltd.

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Intel Corporation

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. IBM Corporation

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. Microsoft Corporation

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Developments

9.11. Nebbiolo Technologies

9.11.1. Overview

9.11.2. Financials

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Developments

9.12. Oracle Corporation

9.12.1. Overview

9.12.2. Financials

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Recent Developments

9.13. PrismTech

9.13.1. Overview

9.13.2. Financials

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Recent Developments

9.14. VIMOC Technologies

9.14.1. Overview

9.14.2. Financials

9.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.14.4. Recent Developments

