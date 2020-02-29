Food Acidulants Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Food Acidulants Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Acidulants .

This report studies the global market size of Food Acidulants , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Food Acidulants Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Food Acidulants history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Food Acidulants market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

The global food acidulants market is expected to record a substantial CAGR in the forthcoming years. Owing to the demand of the food acidulants is increasing from the food processing globally. The consumption of food acidulants has increased as it acts as a preservative in food and beverages. This can also be the substitute to the cold supply chain that drives the demand of the global food acidulants market and boosts the global food acidulants market. Food acidulants are operating as a gelling agent and flavoring agent for food items. It also preserves acidity and pH level in beverages, as these factors boost the demand of the global food acidulants market.

But, a huge competition in pricing exists, thus acting as a key concern in the global food acidulants market. Owing to the availability of the food acidulants at comparatively low price by producers in China. The competition in pricing may hinder growth of the global food acidulants market in the upcoming years.

Global Food Acidulants Market: Market Potential

Citric acid is the most abundantly used acid in the food and beverage industry. While this acid was extracted from limes and lemons in the past, it can now be produced commercially with the help of fermentation process. Right from adding a sharp taste to sweets and cold drinks, to generating an optimum condition for forming desserts, jellies, and jams, citric acid has widespread applications.

Malic acid is naturally found in tomatoes, apples, bananas, cherries, etc. Its applications are similar to that of citric acid and are generally used for making beverages that have a low-calorie count. However, it is little expensive as compared to citric acid.

Global Food Acidulants Market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is leading and has contributed the leading shares of the global food acidulants market. Due to rising demand of food processing industry in developing areas. North America and Europe have also contributed a substantial market share in terms of revenue to the global food acidulants market. Moreover, it is further expected to register a consistent growth rate in the forthcoming years. Attributable to the saturated food processing industry.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of food acidulants market include –

Parchem Trading Ltd.

PuracBiochem BV

Caremoli S.p.A

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Rising awareness about food acidulants is opening new doors for leading players to expanding their product line. Major players are concentrating on new product developments to expand the customer base. Apart from that, leading producers are in partnership with several research institutes to develop more products to satisfy the rising market demand.

