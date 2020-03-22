Food Additives Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026

In 2029, the Food Additives market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Food Additives market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Food Additives market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the market value chain, their food additives product portfolio and key differentiators in the market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the food additives market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the food additives marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the food additives market space.

Key competitors covered in the report are Cargill Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Alpha Ingredients Srl, Kerry Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle PLC and Novozymes A/S.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Acidity Regulators Colourants Emulsifiers Enzymes Hydrocolloids Flavouring Agents Preservatives Sweeteners

By Source Natural Synthetic

By Application Bakery & Confectionery Dairy & Frozen Desserts Snacks & Convenience Food (Processed & Frozen) Beverages Meat & Poultry Products Others (Sauces, soups and baby food)

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Cargill, Incorporated AJINOMOTO CO.,INC. Archer Daniels Midland Company Alpha Ingredients Srl Kerry Group I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Ingredion Incorporated Hansen Holding A/S BASF SE Tate & Lyle PLC Novozymes A/S



