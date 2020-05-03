Food Fortifying Agents Market Biggest Innovation in to 2026 with Topmost Key Vendors – DuPont, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods plc, WIBERG GmbH, Campus Srl, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Food Fortifying Agents Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global food fortifying agents market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.45%% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of food fortifying agents in food and beverage industry and rising usage of food fortifying agent as salts, mineral and vitamin is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DuPont, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods plc, WIBERG GmbH, Campus Srl, Wenda Co., Ltd, Advanced Food Systems, Inc., Alisea S.r.l., Avada, Cargill, Incorporated., BASF SE, Arla Foods amba, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, DSM, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Food Fortifying Agents Market Trends | Industry Segment by Application (Pet food, Animal Feed, and Animal Nutrition; Cereals & Cereal-Based Products, Bulk Food Items, Dairy & Dairy Products, Dietary Supplements, Fats & Oils, Infant Formula, Others), Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Food fortifying is a process which is usually used in the food to make them more healthy and nutritious by adding more micronutrients. There main aim is to make food healthy by improving their nutrition value. Minerals, carbohydrates, vitamins and lipids are some of the common type of the food fortifying agents. These food fortifying agents are widely used in the dietary supplements. Rising awareness about the benefits of the food fortifying agent is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing usage of food fortifying agent in dietary supplements is driving market

Growing awareness about the application of food fortifying agent is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in fortification process is another factor driving market

Market Restraints:

High R&D cost is restraining the market growth

High price of the food fortifying agent is another factor restraining market

