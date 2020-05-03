Food Minerals Market Production, Demand and Top Key Players 2020 – Sigma Minerals Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated., Waitaki Bio, ABF Ingredients, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Food Minerals Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Sigma Minerals Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated., Dangote Industries Limited, Eisai Co., Ltd., Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Omya AG, Micronutrients, CalciTech Europe Limited, Waitaki Bio, ABF Ingredients, AlgaeCal Inc, CK Ingredients, SPI Pharma, AB Enzymes, Ohly, ABITEC, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT among others.

Minerals are the vital nutrients which are required by the body in small proportion for healthy body responsible for the functional activities. Minerals usually obtained from the diet consumed by the body such as grain products, fruits, vegetables, milk and other healthy food items. Various organization have developed new program through which daily mineral requirement can be fulfilled by the body, according to the “Eating Well with Canada’s Food Guide” (CFG) followed by the population can fulfil their daily need of minerals. Various types of minerals are available which plays different function in the body, for instance calcium is most abundant mineral and comprises around 2% of the total body weight in the teeth and bones.

In July 2019, K+S Group Company (Germany) announced the expansion of their manufacturing facility to enhance the production of magnesium sulphate anhydrous. The enhancement in the production facility establishes the greater position in the market of minerals production

Food Minerals Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Zinc, Magnesium, Calcium, Iron, Copper, Iodine, Chromium, Chloride, Others), By Source (Marine, Fruits, Vegetables, Seaweed, Nuts, Others), By Application (Beverages, Dairy, Sweets, Savory, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Growing health & wellness concerns with hectic lifestyles is driving the market growth

Rising demand for nutritional ingredients in sweets, beverages and food will propel the market growth

Growing consumer expenditure on supermarkets is a driver for this market

Increasing quality concerns and stringent regulations in manufacturing of food products will boost the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory standards related with product quality may hinder the market growth

High cost of mineral containing products is restraining the growth of the market

