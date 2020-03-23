Food Preservatives Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2028

The "Food Preservatives Market" globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency. By geography, the market is segmented into four regions; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The North America is the largest market for food preservatives in 2013 and is expected to be the same by 2020. However, RoW is expected to be the fastest growing market for the food preservatives during the forecast period.

Preservatives are added to food products to prevent decomposition and unwanted bacterial growth. Currently, using preservatives in bakery and dairy products, beverages, meat and poultry has become the accepted method to resolve quality issues of the food industry worldwide. Food preservatives are used to keep food products safe for a long duration of time. Food preservatives can be categorized into two major segments – natural and synthetic. Preservatives included under synthetic food preservatives are benzoic acid, sorbic acid, lactic acid, and propionic acid among others. Busy lifestyles and increasing number of working people is fueling the demand for processed food. With the current market trend, manufacturers are using preservatives for maintaining the quality and standard of food for long durations. Rising concerns for health hazards is increasing the demand for food preservatives globally.

Synthetic is the fastest growing segment of the global food preservatives market. Healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fueling the demand for food preservatives globally. Sensing consumer interest towards convenient and ready to eat products, manufacturers are using food preservatives to maintain the quality and taste of the food products. With high growth rates of the food industry, major manufacturers are using both synthetic and natural preservatives to avoid the health hazards caused by unwanted bacterial growth.

The key players dominating the market for the food preservatives are, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr Hansen A/S among others.

