Food Testing Kits Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments by 2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, Genetic ID NA Inc., Intertek Group plc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Food Testing Kits Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, Genetic ID NA Inc., Intertek Group plc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen N., Romer Labs Inc., SGS S., AsureQuality Ltd, ALS Limited, 3M, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, bioMérieux India Private Limited, others

Global Food Testing Kits Market is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2025, from USD 1.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Target Tested (Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOS, Allergens, Mycotoxins, Pesticides), By Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Enzyme Substrate-Based), By Sample (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, Cereals, Grains, Pulses, Nuts, Seeds, Spices, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Food and beverage testing kits evaluate the quality and integrity of solid and liquid food samples. Food safety is a key topic of concern among consumers and the upcoming food safety starts with testing in the laboratory or on the field. Food testing kits comprise the testing and detection of pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergen, mycotoxin, and others.

Food test kits can make food testing more effective and efficient. Elisa is a powerful detection technique used in the qualitatively or quantitatively analysis of the bacteria, parasites, chemicals, drug residual and other food impurities. There are various applications of food testing analysers in food chemistry analysis, such as moisture, fat, protein, pH, salt, minerals, sugar, contaminants, and more.

Food microbiology analysis, such as lactobacillus, salmonella, pseudomonas, listeria, E. coli, staphylococcus aureus, yeast, mold, and more. Food nutrition analysis food allergen analysis, such as peanut, egg, soy, and other allergens. Natural food toxin analysis, such as histamine and fumosin. Food shelf-life studies, food quality control determination such as GMO analysis, wheat adulteration, etc. There are some common bacteria that can be prime reason for foodborne illnesses which include E.coli, salmonella and listeria. According to the Centers for Disease Control, each year, one in six Americans gets sick by consuming contaminated foods or beverages, that is 48 million people out of whom 128,000 gets hospitalized.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for faster and reliable test results.

Growing preferences for onsite testing.

Growing competition leading to increased R&D activities.

Globalization of food trade.

Implementation of stringent food safety regulations in developed countries.

Growing number of foodborne illnesses.

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries.

Lack of harmonization of food safety regulations.

At the Last, Food Testing Kits industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

