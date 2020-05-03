Food Traceability Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report till 2026 | Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, IBM Corporation., United Electronics Co. L.L.C.., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Food Traceability Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, IBM Corporation., United Electronics Co. L.L.C.., MASS Group., Merit-Trax Technologies, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Bar Code Integrators, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carlisle Technology, Cognex Corporation, Picarro, Inc., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zebra Technologies Corp., Datalogic S.p.A., FoodLogiQ, Infor., Mar-Kov Computer Systems Inc., STID, Impinj, Inc. and others.

Global food traceability market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of its applications in various fields such as packaging, logistics, retail, storage, and handling.

Food Traceability Market Trends | Industry Segment by Technologies (Infrared, Biometrics, Global Positioning System (GPS), Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Barcodes, Near Field Communication (NFC)), End users (Warehouse, Government Departments, Manufacturer, Retailer, Farmers, Defense & Security Departments, Other), Applications (Seafood Products, Fresh Food & Seeds, Beverage Products, Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products Canned or Bottled Food, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Food Traceability Market

Food traceability is the process of tracking food through all stages of processing, production and distribution. It covers up all important and retail decisions. The term traceability here reflects that all the movements can be traced at any point in the chain of supply, it’s easier in domestic supply chain whereas complex in international trade. Due to growing foodborne diseases, adulteration incidents there has been an increase in concern for food safety lead to adoption of food traceability systems globally.

Market Drivers:

Government rules and legislative framework acts as a driver and support the effect of food traceability market

The ability to trace contamination and assist product call lead to the growth of tracking technologies from developing countries

Technology advancement and globalization of food products also drives the market growth.

Market Restraints:

There are no strict laws in the developing countries pertaining to food traceability market which acts as restraints.

Increasing concern about data and privacy issue among population is restraining the market growth

High price of the tracing system is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

At the Last, Food Traceability industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

