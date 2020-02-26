Food Traceability Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | To reach USD 25.7 billion by 2025

‘Food Traceability market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Food Traceability industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. , C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cognex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SGS SA, Barcode Integrators Inc., Carlisle Technology Inc., Mass Group Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies Inc., Picarro Inc..

Global Food Traceability Market to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2025.

Global Food Traceability Market valued approximately USD 12.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.64% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global food traceability market are enhancement in food traceability technologies, growing application in diverse sectors and increasing penetration of modern retail. In addition, increasing number of product recalls, growing consumer concern for food safety and stringent export regulation are the some other driving factor that drives the market. The major restraining factors of food traceability market are high cost of traceability equipment, privacy issues in data sharing and lack of stringent laws in developing nation. In food processing, the term traceability refers to the recording through means of barcode or RFID tags & other tracking media, all movement of product and steps within the production process. Traceability within the food processing industry also utilized to identify key high production & quality areas of a business, verses those of low return and where points in the production process may be improved. Food Traceability increases the inventory accuracy that allows the firm to meet customer demand more efficiently. Product tracing system support decision that impact brand reputation of food as it improves food product tracing improves decision making ability. Food traceability reduces time to access critical data in the event of a recall and reduces the scope of a recall. Food traceability also helps identify and minimize certain hidden cost.

The regional analysis of Global Food Traceability Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominate the market of total generating revenue across the globe. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Food Traceability. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to China and India are also witnessing significant growth. In addition, the rising demand for technologies such as barcode, RFIS technologies and Biometrics in this region is also driving the market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Food Traceability market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Food Traceability market:

Key players: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. , C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cognex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SGS SA, Barcode Integrators Inc., Carlisle Technology Inc., Mass Group Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies Inc., Picarro Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology (RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, Biometrics), by End-User (Food Manufacturers, Ware House/Pack Farms, Food Retailers, Defense & Security Department, Other Government Departments, Other), by Application (Meat & Livestock, Fresh Produce & Seeds, Dairy, Beverages, Fisheries, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Food Traceability Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Food Traceability, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Food Traceability by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Food Traceability Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Traceability sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

