Football Helmet Market – Global Industry In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook 2020-2026 | Riddell, Schutt, Xenith

Football Helmet Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Football Helmet market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Football Helmet Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Football Helmet industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Football Helmet growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Football Helmet industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Football Helmet industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Football Helmet Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Riddell, Schutt, Xenith, VICIS, SG Helmets with an authoritative status in the Football Helmet Market.

Global Football Helmet Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Football helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap.

There are three kinds of football helmets: youth football helmets and adult football helmets. Report data showed that 81.86% of the football helmets market demand in middle school (10-14 years old) and high school (15-18 years old), 18.24% in adult football helmets is sold to America football adult player (both amateur player and profession player) in 2017.

Market competition is very intense. Riddell, Schutt, Xenith and VICIS, SG Helmets are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report covers leading companies associated in Football Helmet market:

Riddell, Schutt, Xenith, VICIS, SG Helmets

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Adult Football Helmets

Youth Football Helmets

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Profession Player

Amateur Player

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Football Helmet markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Football Helmet market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Football Helmet market.

Table of Contents

1 Football Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Football Helmet Product Overview

1.2 Football Helmet Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adult Football Helmets

1.2.2 Youth Football Helmets

1.3 Global Football Helmet Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Football Helmet Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Football Helmet Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Football Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Football Helmet Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Football Helmet Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Football Helmet Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Football Helmet Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Football Helmet Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Football Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Football Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Football Helmet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Football Helmet Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Football Helmet Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Riddell

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Football Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Riddell Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Schutt

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Football Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Schutt Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Xenith

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Football Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Xenith Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 VICIS

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Football Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 VICIS Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 SG Helmets

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Football Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 SG Helmets Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

4 Football Helmet Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Football Helmet Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Football Helmet Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Football Helmet Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Football Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Football Helmet Application/End Users

5.1 Football Helmet Segment by Application

5.1.1 Profession Player

5.1.2 Amateur Player

5.2 Global Football Helmet Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Football Helmet Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Football Helmet Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Football Helmet Market Forecast

6.1 Global Football Helmet Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Football Helmet Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Football Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Football Helmet Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Football Helmet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Football Helmet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Football Helmet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Football Helmet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Football Helmet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Football Helmet Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Football Helmet Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Adult Football Helmets Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Youth Football Helmets Gowth Forecast

6.4 Football Helmet Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Football Helmet Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Football Helmet Forecast in Profession Player

6.4.3 Global Football Helmet Forecast in Amateur Player

7 Football Helmet Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Football Helmet Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Football Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

