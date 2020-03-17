Forensic Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Updates, Growth Strategy, Industry Outlook to 2027 – Abbott, CLIMS, Thermo Fisher, Promadis, RJ Lee, LabLynx, LABWORKS, LabVantage, LabSoft LIMS, LabWare

Forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) are specifically designed to meet all aspects of the forensic industry. These software solutions are accommodated with features that include pre-logging of evidence as well as documenting crime scene to property storage information and others. This helps the researchers and forensic professionals to reduce their time invested in paperwork and spend more of it on the casework.

The forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of crime cases resulting in death and police interrogation, advancements in LIMS features and others. Moreover, introduction of these solutions in the untapped developing and under-developed economies by the market players are likely to create opportunities during the forecast period.

The global forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as standalone and integrated. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise, web-based and cloud based. Based on component, the global market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into DNA profiling, chemical analysis, biometric or fingerprint analysis, firearm analysis, drug analysis and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market in these regions.

The report covers key developments in the forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market.

