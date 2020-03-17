Forensic LIMS Market Progress Prospects, Key Distributors, Future Situation Forecast to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Forensic Advantage Systems (THIncIT LLC), LabSoft LIMS (Computing Solutions), LabWare, LabVantage Solutions

The New Report “Forensic LIMS Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The forensic LIMS is created for the medical examiner offices and forensic laboratories which addresses issues faced by the public safety sector, and different levels of security agencies. The system is heavily used by varied size of laboratories, as it support the lab techs to verify different evidences. This systems also assists in providing chain of custody along with Narcotic Bank and DNA matching features. The demand for the forensic LIMS is expected to grow over the years owing to the rise in number of narcotics and drug exploitation cases across the globe.

Factors such as need to enhance the efficiency of laboratories to avoid fraudulent or illegal activities, strict government regulation to deploy LIMS within laboratories plays a major role in driving the growth of the forensic LIMS market. In addition to this, growing adoption of LIMS in narcotics industry is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the forensic LIMS market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Abbott Laboratories, 2. Forensic Advantage Systems (THIncIT LLC), 3. LabSoft LIMS (Computing Solutions, Inc.), 4. LabWare, 5. LabVantage Solutions Inc., 6. LabLynx, Inc., 7. QueTel Corporation, 8. Sorenson Forensics, LLC, 9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 10. Verisis A.S.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Forensic LIMS Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global FORENSIC LIMS are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FORENSIC LIMS Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global forensic LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, and application. Based on component, the forensic LIMS market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, the forensic LIMS market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Further, the forensic LIMS market is segmented on the basis of application into narcotics, DNA banking, kinship and paternity, crime scene investigation, others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Forensic LIMS market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Forensic LIMS market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Forensic LIMS Market Size

2.2 Forensic LIMS Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Forensic LIMS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Forensic LIMS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Forensic LIMS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Forensic LIMS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Forensic LIMS Sales by Product

4.2 Global Forensic LIMS Revenue by Product

4.3 Forensic LIMS Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Forensic LIMS Breakdown Data by End User

