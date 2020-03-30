Forging Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2026

With having published myriads of reports, Forging Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Forging market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global forging market by segmenting it in terms of type, company type, metals/ raw materials, and end-user. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for forging in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

. Global Forging Market: Research Methodology

The report provides the estimated market size of forging for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of forging has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key type, company type, metals, and application segments of forging market. Market size and forecast for each major types, company type, metals and application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, The International Aluminium Institute, Euroforge, United States Geological Survey (USGS), National government documents, statistical databases and market reports, The Association of Indian Forging Industry, and

CEN – European Committee for Standardization. Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Forging Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global forging market. Key players in the forging market include Arconic Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Bharat Forge Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AAM), and Thyssenkrupp AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis

The report segments the global Forging market as follows:

Forging Market: Type Analysis

Closed Die

Open Die

Rolled Rings

Forging Market: Company Type Analysis

Custom Forging

Captive Forging

Catalog Forging

Forging Market: Metals / Raw Materials Analysis

Aluminium

Magnesium

Copper / Brass / Bronze

Low-Carbon & Low-Alloy Steels

Microalloy / HSLA Steels

Special Alloy Steels

Stainless Steel

Nickel-Base Superalloy

Titanium

Refractory Metal

Beryllium

Zirconium

Forging Market: End-user Type Analysis

Automotive

Wind

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Agriculture

Ordnance

Mining

Construction

Aerospace

Others (Hand Tools)

Forging Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA



