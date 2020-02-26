Forging Market Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2025 | AICHI STEEL, Alcoa, ATI, Bharat Forge, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL

‘Forging market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Forging industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies AICHI STEEL, Alcoa, ATI, Bharat Forge, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL, ThyssenKrupp, American Axle & Manufacturing Holding , Ellwood Group, Precision Castparts, FRISA, HHI Forging, General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems, Scot Forge, Sypris Solutions.

Global Forging Market to reach USD 110.84 billion by 2025.

Global Forging Market valued approximately USD 67.88 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global forging market are growing automotive industry, rising investment in the renewable energy, high strength metal components and cost effective method of metal forming. The major restraining factor of global forging market are increasing usage of casting or stamping process, rising demand for plastics as substitute and environmental rules & regulation and availability of light materials for automotive manufacturing. Forging refers to a process of shaping the material by applying compressive force manually by forging machines or with the use of power hammers. These forged parts include bolts, connecting rods, turbine shafts, crane hooks, hand tools, gears, and other components used in machine manufacturing. Forging process can be carried out on materials in either cold or hot state. Forgings can target a lower total cost compared to casting or fabrication. Hot forging prevents the work hardening that would result from cold forging which would increase the difficulty of performing secondary machining operations on the piece. When metal is shaped during the forging process, its internal grain texture deforms to follow the general shape of the part.

The regional analysis of Global Forging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has accounted the leading share with 55% in 2017 of total generating revenue across the globe due to rapid rise of construction and automotive industries in the region and continuously growing over the coming years. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Forging. North American region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to large number of global players in the region.

The qualitative research report on ‘Forging market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Forging market:

Market Segmentation:

By Product (Rolled Rings, Open Die, Impression Die), by Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Oil & Gas industry, other)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Forging Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Forging, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Forging by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Forging Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Forging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

