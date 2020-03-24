France Baby Food & Pediatric Nutrition Market: Study Provides In-depth Analysis of France Baby Food & Pediatric Nutrition Market along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019 – 2025)

Global France Baby Food & Pediatric Nutrition Market Viewpoint

In this France Baby Food & Pediatric Nutrition market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Baby food and pediatric nutrition market in France faced negative growth during 2009 and 2010 primarily due to sudden decline in birth and recessive economy. However, the market showed marginal recovery in 2011 with a positive growth of 0.6%. Moreover, a positive and enhanced growth is expected during the forecast period with a compounded annualized growth rate of 2.96%. The support for growth is expected to come from milk formula segment.

This report provides a holistic view to the overall France Baby Food and Pediatric Nutrition market with over view of Western Europe Market and 11 year market data & forecast based on following segmentation:

By Product

• Bottled baby food

• Baby cereals

• Baby snacks

• Baby soups

• Canned & Frozen baby foods

By Type

• Dried Baby Food

• Milk Formula

• Prepared Baby Food

• Other Baby Food

Country Covered

o France

