Fresh Food Packaging Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insights and Capacity Growth Analysis 2020 to 2026

Global fresh food packaging market is buyer-oriented, and hence with the rising demand for fresh food, and their extended shelf-life the market is expected to be on the rise. Global fresh food packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and achieve an estimated value of USD 112.62 billion by 2026 from its initial estimated value of USD 87.87 billion in 2018.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market, By Package Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paper, Aluminium, BOPET, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Others), By Pack Type (Flexible Pack, Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Cans, Others), By Application (Meat & Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

Global fresh food packaging market has had an increase in demand due to the rise in better quality, packaged and labelled fresh food. This along with the growing awareness around the world about the environment and global warming, the packaging market is adopting eco-friendly means of packaging which has led to a significant rise in the demand for the industry

The primary aim of the global fresh food packaging market is the quality maintenance and eco-friendly packaging methods leading to a better environment and waste disposal system. It also makes sure that the industry standards are high and that the product inside is not tampered with in any way.

Top Key Players:

Amcor Limited,

Mondi,

Coveris,

Smurfit Kappa,

DuPont,

International Paper,

DS Smith,

Silgan Holdings Inc.,

WestRock Company,

Sealed Air,

Ultimate Packaging Ltd.,

Temkin International Inc.,

Greenyard,

Berry Global Inc.,

Packaging Corporation of America,

Sonoco Products Company,

American Packaging Corporation,

Jabil Inc.,

ITC Limited,

Innovia Films,

Graham Packaging Company,

BASF SE,

Ampacet Corporation,

Printpack,

Bomarko Inc.,

Graphic Packaging International LLC,

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH,

Klöckner Pentaplast.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for fresh packaged and labelled food with no tampering to the products has led to a significant rise in the market of Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Growing awareness amongst the people about the products they are consuming and the effects that they have on the environment has led to a significant rise for the market

Increase in disposable income of the world has led to a rise in the demand for better quality, fresh food products which bodes well for the future of the industry

Market Restraints:

The rise in counterfeit packaging and products in the market has hindered the market growth

The waste disposal system of the manufacturers during the production and packaging process has led to an overhaul of government regulations for the product and has halted the market growth

Cheap local products and their supply has taken a major market share of the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market thereby reducing the growth of the Industry

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Amcor Limited acquired US based rigid and flexible packaging company Bemis Company Inc., for USD 6.8 billion which will help Amcor have a greater impact for their products in the United States.

In February 2017, Mondi completed the acquisition of UK based innovative packaging company Excelsior Technologies Limited for 33 million euros, helping Mondi improve their innovative packaging solutions and increase their market share in the UK.

Market Segmentations:

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

Package Material

Pack Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Package Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Paper

Aluminium

BOPET (biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate)

Poly-vinyl Chloride

Others

By Pack Type

Flexible Pack

Converted Roll Stock

Gusseted Bags

Flexible Paper

Corrugated Box

Boxboard

Cans

Others

By Application

Meat & Meat Products

Vegetables

Seafood

Fruits

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

Global fresh food packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fresh food packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

