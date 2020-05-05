Frozen Potatoes Market by 2020-2026 Focusing on Leading Players McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, Simplot Foods

“

Frozen Potatoes Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Frozen Potatoes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Frozen Potatoes Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Frozen Potatoes industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Frozen Potatoes growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Frozen Potatoes industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Frozen Potatoes industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Frozen Potatoes Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, Simplot Foods, Kraft Heinz, Aviko Group, Farm Frites, Cavendish Farms, Agristo, Nomad Foods, General Mills, Ardo, 11er Nahrungsmittel, Pizzoli, Landun, Goya Foods, Seneca Foods with an authoritative status in the Frozen Potatoes Market.

Global Frozen Potatoes Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F).

The global Frozen Potatoes market was 12400 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 18600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report covers leading companies associated in Frozen Potatoes market:

McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, Simplot Foods, Kraft Heinz, Aviko Group, Farm Frites, Cavendish Farms, Agristo, Nomad Foods, General Mills, Ardo, 11er Nahrungsmittel, Pizzoli, Landun, Goya Foods, Seneca Foods

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Chips

Non-chips

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Household

Other

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Frozen Potatoes markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Frozen Potatoes market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Frozen Potatoes market.

Table of Contents

1 Frozen Potatoes Market Overview

1.1 Frozen Potatoes Product Overview

1.2 Frozen Potatoes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chips

1.2.2 Non-chips

1.3 Global Frozen Potatoes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Frozen Potatoes Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Frozen Potatoes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Frozen Potatoes Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Frozen Potatoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Frozen Potatoes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Frozen Potatoes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Frozen Potatoes Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 McCain Foods

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 McCain Foods Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Lamb Weston

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Lamb Weston Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Simplot Foods

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Simplot Foods Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Kraft Heinz

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Kraft Heinz Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Aviko Group

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Aviko Group Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Farm Frites

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Farm Frites Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Cavendish Farms

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Cavendish Farms Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Agristo

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Agristo Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Nomad Foods

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Nomad Foods Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 General Mills

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Frozen Potatoes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 General Mills Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Ardo

3.12 11er Nahrungsmittel

3.13 Pizzoli

3.14 Landun

3.15 Goya Foods

3.16 Seneca Foods

4 Frozen Potatoes Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Frozen Potatoes Application/End Users

5.1 Frozen Potatoes Segment by Application

5.1.1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Other

5.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Frozen Potatoes Market Forecast

6.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Frozen Potatoes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Frozen Potatoes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Frozen Potatoes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Frozen Potatoes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Frozen Potatoes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Frozen Potatoes Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Chips Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Non-chips Gowth Forecast

6.4 Frozen Potatoes Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Forecast in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

6.4.3 Global Frozen Potatoes Forecast in Household

7 Frozen Potatoes Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Frozen Potatoes Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Frozen Potatoes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

