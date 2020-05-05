Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Meiji, QHT, Beneo-Orafti

“

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Meiji, QHT, Beneo-Orafti, Baolingbao Biology, BMI, Sensus, Ingredion with an authoritative status in the Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market.

Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

On the consumer side, fructo-oligosaccharides are mainly distributed in Europe, China, Japan, and North America. Among them, Japan is the world’s largest consumer market. In 2017, Japan sales accounted for 24.72% of the global market share. The leading manufacturers are Quantum Hi-Tech, Bowling Bio, and Meiji Japan. The main European producers are Beneo, Sensus and Japan’s Meiji joint venture BMI in Europe.

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is mainly divided into liquid fructooligosaccharides and solid fructo-oligosaccharides. Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) syrup is a colorless or light yellow, transparent viscous liquid, with a fructose-free fragrance, soft and refreshing sweet taste. Solid Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is white or slightly yellow amorphous powder (grain is white or light yellow amorphous particles). Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) syrup is the main form of fructo-oligosaccharides, accounting for about 73.75% of the total sales.

This report covers leading companies associated in Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market:

Meiji, QHT, Beneo-Orafti, Baolingbao Biology, BMI, Sensus, Ingredion

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Liquid FOS

Solid FOS

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Industry

Baby Nutrition Products

Health Products

Others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market.

Table of Contents

1 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Overview

1.1 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Overview

1.2 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid FOS

1.2.2 Solid FOS

1.3 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Meiji

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Meiji Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 QHT

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 QHT Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Beneo-Orafti

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Beneo-Orafti Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Baolingbao Biology

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Baolingbao Biology Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 BMI

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 BMI Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Sensus

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Sensus Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Ingredion

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Ingredion Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

4 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Application/End Users

5.1 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Food Industry

5.1.2 Baby Nutrition Products

5.1.3 Health Products

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market Forecast

6.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Liquid FOS Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Solid FOS Gowth Forecast

6.4 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Forecast in Food Industry

6.4.3 Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Forecast in Baby Nutrition Products

7 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

