Fruit Sugar Market 2026: Deep Analysis of Current Trends, Revenue Growth and Future Demand by Top Key Players

Global monk fruit sugar market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in preferences of consumers to consume processed food & beverages.

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market By Type (Purelo, Monk Fruit in Raw, Nectresse, Lakanto), Nature (Natural, Organic), Form (Powder, Liquid), Applications (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, Household), Packaging Type (Bags & Sacs, Pouches, Folding Cartons, Jars), Sales Channel (B2B, B2C), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market

Monk fruit sugar is the sweetening product extracted from monk fruit, also known as Luo Han Guo. This extract is significantly higher in sweetness as compared to conventional sugar. It is used as a substitute to sugar in a variety of different applications due to its lack of negative effects on the human body.

Top Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company; Monk Fruit Corp.; Layn Corp.; Apura Ingredients; Imperial Sugar Company; Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC; Health Garden USA; Matakana Superfoods; Group Krisda Stevia of Canada Inc.; Bulk Barn Foods Limited; Tate & Lyle; LAKANTO; CUMBERLAND PACKING CORP.; GLG LIFE TECH CORP.; NOW Foods; Julian Bakery; Anthony’s Goods; The ZenSweet Company, SweetMonk among others.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing usage of the product in various pharmaceutical applications and treatment is expected to boost the growth of the market

o Changes in preferences of lifestyle of consumers resulting in greater demand for low-calorie alternatives can also enhance the growth of this market

o Enhanced shelf life of these products deeming them more accessible and effective is expected to propel the market growth

o Greater adoption of the product due to its wide-scale of nutritional benefits, such as antioxidants content, zero-calorie content, can be consumed by individuals suffering from diabetes and various others.

Market Restraints:

o Complicated harvesting process for monk fruit resulting in high costs of raw material; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

o Wide range of products being recalled by various manufacturers is expected to restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In March 2017, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the launch of two new sweetener brands that have been developed in partnership with GLG Life Tech Corp. The brands “SweetRight” stevia and “VerySweet” monk fruit will be integrated into Archer Daniels Midland Company’s sweetener offerings. This expansion of product offerings are designed to meet the growing consumer demands of naturally sourced, low-calorie sweeteners for a number of different applications

o In June 2016, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had entered into a partnership with GLG LIFE TECH CORP. for the development, manufacturing and distribution of low-calorie sweeteners. The agreement states that GLG LIFE TECH CORP. will provide a wide range of low-calorie sweeteners produced from stevia and monk fruit, wherein Archer Daniels Midland Company will be responsible for their marketing and distribution to various food & beverage industrial users

Customize report of “Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market is segmented on the basis of

o Type

o Nature

o Form

o Application

o End-User

o Packaging Type

o Sales Channel

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

o Purelo

o Monk Fruit in Raw

o Nectresse

o Lakanto

By Nature

o Natural

o Organic

By Form

o Powder

o Liquid

By Applications

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

By End-Use

o Industrial

o Commercial (HoReCa)

o Household (Retail)

By Packaging Type

o Bags & Sacs

o Pouches

o Folding Cartons

o Jars

By Sales Channel

o Business-To-Business (B2B)

o Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market

Global monk fruit sugar market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of monk fruit sugar market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

