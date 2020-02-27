Fuel Card Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 – 2028

The “Fuel Card Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018-2028” is a comprehensive report published by XploreMR that assesses the prominent growth parameters of fuel card market. The report features the information acquired on assessing information and facts about fuel card market through an extensive market research.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

This chapter provides a summary of key growth prospects as a results of thorough research on the fuel card market. It also provides quick insights on the global outlook of fuel card demand and supply across the world.

Chapter 2 – Fuel Card Market Wrap Up

This chapter provides readers with key pointers about growth of the fuel card market along with key macro and microeconomic factors that are influencing developments in the market

Chapter 3 – Fuel card Market Overview

Definition of fuel card market is included in this chapter along with a detailed introduction to fuel card market with the help of the market structure. This chapter offers an information on prospects the fuel card market will grow during 2018-2028 in terms of value (US$ billion) and volume.

Chapter 4 – Global Fuel Card Market Background

With the help of the outlook of the total vehicle parc (‘000 units) across various regions, fleet management service offerings, and number of subscriber and access points, this chapter explains its effect on the market for fuel card. It also provides unique information about the influence of fuel card selection scenario and fuel card process on the growth of the fuel card market during 2018-2028.

The chapter also shed lights on current industry trends in the fuel card industry and analysis on fuel card v/s corporate card for fleet fuel expense, to help readers in understanding various other factors that can influence growth of the fuel card market. This chapter includes market dynamics, Porter’s five forces analysis supply chain analysis, regional price point analysis, and value chain analysis.

Chapter 5 – Global Fuel Card Market Key Trends

This chapter provides thorough information about key trends in the fuel card market and how these trends will influence prospects of the market in coming future.

Chapter 6 – Global Fuel Card Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Bn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

In this chapter, readers can find an overview of growth prospects of the fuel card market depending on regions, types of fleet, card types, subscriptions, fleet types, and use cases.

Growth prospects of the fuel card market are mentioned in terms of market value (US$ billion) and volume by 2028. This chapter explains growth of the market across regions including Europe, North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The chapter also features market growth prospects based on various segments such as Types of fleet – truck fleet operators, business fleet, construction fleet operators, and other customer groups Card types – universal fuel card, fuel credit cards, OnG corporation cards, network cards, and over the road fuel cards Subscription types – bearer cards and registered cards Fleet types – commercial fleet and over the road Use cases – oil fees payment, parking payment, toll fee payment, fleet maintenance among other payments

Chapter 7 – North America Fuel Card Market Analysis, 2013–2028

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information on how fuel card market will grow in North American region during 2018-2028. Readers can also find growth prospects of the North America fuel card market in terms of market value (US$ billion) and volume by 2028. The market value assessment by country, such as the United States and Canada.

Chapter 8 – Latin America Fuel Card Market Analysis, 2013–2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the fuel card market in Latin American region during 2018-2028. Readers can also find growth prospects of the fuel card market in Latin America in terms of market value (US$ billion) and volume by 2028. The market value assessment by country, including Brazil and Mexico, is featured in the chapter.

Chapter 9 – Europe Fuel Card Market Analysis, 2013–2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the fuel card market in Europe, based on the estimates on market value (US$ billion) and volume by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the fuel card market in the leading countries in Europe such as Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe.

Chapter 10 – East Asia Fuel Card Market Analysis, 2013-2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the fuel card market in East Asia, based on the estimates on market value (US$ billion) and volume by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the fuel card market in the leading East Asian countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 11 – South Asia Fuel Card Market Analysis, 2013-2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the fuel card market in South Asia, based on the estimates on market value (US$ billion) and volume by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the fuel card market in the leading South Asian countries, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Chapter 12 – Oceania Fuel Card Market Analysis, 2013-2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the fuel card market in Oceania in terms of market value (US$ billion) and volume by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the fuel card market in the leading countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 13 – MEA Fuel Card Market Analysis, 2013-2028

This chapter focusses on growth prospects of the fuel card market in the Middle East and Africa region, based on the estimates on market value (US$ billion) and volume by 2028. This chapter provides readers with detailed information on growth of the fuel card market in major countries in MEA region, such as GCC Countries and South Africa, during the forecast period.

Chapter 14 – Fuel Card Market Competition Landscape, 2018

In this chapter, readers can find comprehensive information about the competitive landscape with a dashboard view. This can help them to comprehend insights about the competitive environment in the fuel card market with detailed information about leading and emerging stakeholders in the market. This chapter also provides information about Fuel card market structure, competitive developments, financial share analysis, and key financials of each leading player in the fuel card market.

Chapter 15 – Fuel Card Market Company Profiles

Leading players in the Fuel card market that are featured in the XploreMR report include FleetCor Technologies, Inc., WEX Inc., Voyager Fleet Card, Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (Ingenico Group), Valero Energy Corporation, Eurowag (W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s.), Hoyer GmbH, 360Fuelcard, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Repsol, S.A., Petro-Canada Superpass (Suncor Energy Inc.), Radius Payment Solutions, DKV Euro Service (DKV Mobility Services Group), and Edenred.

